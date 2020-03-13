'It's terrifying': Service workers fear for their jobs, health as coronavirus spreads

BALTIMORE — A few days ago, Konica Rice was looking forward to moving from a cramped apartment to a more spacious rental home closer to her kids’ school. Now, the food service worker at Johns Hopkins University doesn’t know what her future holds.

Rice, 32, of Baltimore, was shocked when Hopkins told students to stay home after spring break amid the national outbreak of the coronavirus. She fears she will lose her job and couldn’t afford to move if she does.

“It’s totally unexpected,” said Rice, a mother of three who lives in Edmondson Village. “Unemployment is not enough to live off of.”

As cases of the respiratory disease grow throughout the country, daily life is being upended for people from every walk of life. But Rice and other low-paid service employees are especially worried. Their jobs may not provide benefits needed to cope with the outbreak and their interactions with the public put them at risk.

“The coronavirus is quickly showing the cracks in our social insurance programs and labor protections,” said Melissa Boteach, vice president for income security and child care at the National Women’s Law Center.

The organization is among those calling on Congress to strengthen the federal unemployment insurance program and shorten the waiting period for benefits. Calls are also intensifying for emergency paid sick-time legislation.

Federal law in the United States doesn’t require employers to provide paid sick time. In the wake of the outbreak, some companies are putting new policies in place.

After a Kentucky worker tested positive for the coronavirus, Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, announced this week that employees subject to mandatory quarantine or those infected with the virus will receive up to two weeks of pay.

And Darden Restaurants, which owns the Olive Garden, Red Lobster and other chain restaurants, announced a new paid sick leave policy for all hourly employees. A Darden spokesman said the company was already working on the plan, but sped it up amid the virus’ spread.

Maryland is one of a dozen states that does require paid sick leave. In 2018, the state’s General Assembly overturned Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act.

The law requires companies with at least 15 employees to let workers accrue up to five sick days a year. At smaller businesses, workers can earn unpaid leave.

“Sick leave laws are an effective buffer against epidemics like this,” said Sally Dworak-Fisher, an attorney with the Public Justice Center in Baltimore. “We’re really hoping that employers will do their best to be flexible.”

But the outbreak is revealing the limits of the state’s law, Dworak-Fisher said. The law allows exemptions for groups of workers, including agricultural workers and temporary employees.

“The law does not cover everyone, and that’s a problem,” she said.

Nationally, 73% of private-sector workers have paid sick time, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But the benefit varies across industries and wage levels. Of the lowest-earning of workers, only 30% have paid sick leave. More than 90% of the highest-earning workers do.

It’s terrifying to know that we could lose our health benefits over something we can’t even control. Amy Altvater, a banquet server at the Marriott Waterfront Souder, 58, works for Menzies Aviation, which contracts with several airlines.

Many low-wage workers are accustomed to working through illness, said Caryn York, CEO of the Job Opportunities Task Force in Baltimore, which works to remove barriers to employment.