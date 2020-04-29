SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a four-stage plan to reopen businesses, schools and entertainment events on Tuesday.

The governor said California is currently in phase one. As the state sees hospitalization rates for the coronavirus stabilize, officials plan to move into phase two in the next few weeks, allowing some retail stores to get back to business. Places such as nail salons and gyms won't reopen until a later phase.

Local governments will be allowed to enforce stricter reopening rules, but not lesser ones.

PHASE 1:

Under the current stage, most people are ordered to stay at home except for essential outings. Newsom wants to boost the rate of testing, pass out more protective equipment, beef up health care services and continue monitoring coronavirus illnesses and deaths.

PHASE 2:

The next step, which Newsom said will come in the next few “weeks, not months,” includes reopening nonessential retail stores, manufacturing, child care and schools — possibly as early as late July or early August.

Residents during this time will be urged to cut nonessential travel and employees should continue working from home when possible. The state will enter this phase once a widespread tracing system is in place, allowing local government officials to identify and test people who came in contact with infected people.

PHASE 3:

Unlike states that are already allowing such services to restart, services like hair and nail salons are still months away from reopening, Newsom said. In the third phase, fitness clubs, spas, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops that require much more personal contact will be able to reopen.

PHASE 4:

Mass crowd events like conventions, concerts and sporting events won't come until a later date, and it won't be soon, under the state plan. Don’t expect them until there is a vaccine or widespread immunity.

Getting from Phase 1 to Phase 2

Business actions:

Provide wage replacement so workers can stay home when sick

Implement adaptations to lower-risk workplaces

Allow employees to continue to work from home when possible

Individual actions:

Use safety precautions, such as physical distancing and wearing masks

Avoid all nonessential travel

Support and care for people who are at high risk

The second phase, the governor said according to the Los Angeles Times, would allow select businesses to reopen in communities across California.

Those would be deemed “lower risk” and include more curbside options for retail locations, manufacturing sites and small businesses with few in-person customers. The change also would loosen limits on access to public spaces, probably including some parks.

Newsom's second phase, notably, might include a plan for allowing some K-12 schools to offer either summer programs or consider an earlier start to the new academic year - sometime in the summer - in order to make up some of the lost educational opportunities. It also would allow more child-care facilities to resume operations.

The guidelines would require businesses seeking to reopen to keep as many people as possible working from home. And it envisions that employers must be able to ensure that they have established safe workplace conditions.

For Phase 2 to begin

Hospitalization and ICU trends are stable

Hospital surge capacity can meet demand

There’s sufficient PPE to meet demand

Testing capacity is sufficient to meet demand

There’s contact-tracing capacity statewide

It’s unclear when Phases 3 and 4 would kick in, according to the Times.

What about enforcement?

The proposal does not offer information on who will enforce the rules or how enforcement will take place, the Times reported.

The statewide stay-at-home order issued by the governor last month has relied largely on local government officials to ensure compliance.

Key to the change would be adequate protections for places such as skilled nursing facilities and “congregate” settings, including jails and prisons.

The plan requires that officials in the state’s 58 counties have the ability to perform robust contact tracing to ensure they can track potential spread of the coronavirus.