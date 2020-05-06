Starbucks to reopen 85% of shops with protocols after coronavirus lockdown

Starbucks plans to reopen 85% of its U.S. coffee shops by the end of this week, with an emphasis on mobile ordering, contactless pickup and cashless payments, as more cities and states ease lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s mobile app — which is already used by roughly 20 million customers — will include new options for voice ordering and curbside pickup, CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a letter to customers on Monday.

Starbucks shares spiked more than 4.1% Tuesday on the news.

“We will also shift toward more cashless experiences, knowing that the handling of cash creates consumer concerns about the spread of viruses,” Johnson said, adding that he expects the company’s mobile app to become the dominant form of payment.

The new protocols, he said, will be a natural fit for Starbucks, where more than 80% of U.S. orders were placed “on the go” via drive-thru or mobile app, even before the pandemic. The company is also applying the lessons it has learned in China, where more than 98% of its stores have reopened, and is ramping up investments in artificial intelligence that will help make “data-driven decisions” about store reopenings and other changes.

“We are putting immense emphasis on the safest and most convenient way for customers to order their favorites from Starbucks,” he said.