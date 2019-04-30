Sunny Chandi, 30, senior vice president and director of operations for Chandi Hospitality Group Inc. in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Solve tactical problems and malfunctions that may arise at any of the restaurants our family operates. Waitperson didn’t show, bring in another and make sure they’re good. Dishwasher broken? Fixed Whatever it takes to make sure our guests have a high-quality experience.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Dedicated not only to the growth of my family’s business, but also to the success and public enjoyment of downtown Santa Rosa, especially Courthouse Square. Between the events and the businesses here, people are having a lot of fun and I’m glad to have the energy to contribute to it.

Years with company: 10

Length of time in current position: 3 years

No. company wide employees: 300

No. that report to you:150

Greatest professional accomplishment: Opened Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven, on October 17, 2018.

Greatest professional challenge: Building a trustworthy team.

Best advice received: Keep improving

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: St. Paddy’s on the Square

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: Listen, with humility

Next professional goal: Put together this year a vibrant, effective and professional restaurant team that dazzles our customers with quality and service.

Education: Santa Rosa Junior College

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: Work with Social Advocates for Youth / Board of Directors, Young Professionals Network

Mentor/admired businessperson: My eldest brother, Sonu Chandi

Typical day at the office: Calling and arranging. The telephone is my most important tool - got a problem? Get on the phone.

Best place to work outside of your office: Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven

Hobbies: Cricket.

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: What I have become. A success in business.

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: To bring structure to any project I’m involved in.

First job: Jack in the Box. I learned a lot there about customer service and how a food operation works.

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: “Zero to One”

Favorite movie: “The Founder”

Favorite after-work drink: Jameson & Soda

Last vacation: Went to Reno

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: That I have a good attitude, no matter what.

Favorite app: Slack