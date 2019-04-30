Forty Under 40 winner

Age: 39

CEO

Taylor Lane Organic Coffee

6790 McKinley St., #170, Sebastopol 95472

707-634-7129

www.taylorlane.com

Joanie Claussen, 39, CEO of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee in Sebastopol, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: CEO, overseeing the wholesale/grocery business as well as the retail cafes.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Born and raised in the food mecca of Sonoma County I see the value and responsibility in what we offer the food world.

Years with company: 1

Length of time in current position: Jan. 19

Employees: 42

Number who report to you: 42

Greatest professional accomplishment: Starting my own distribution business.

Best advice received: Work hard, play hard.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Taking on this new role and being responsible for a 25 year old Sonoma County brand. Keeping us focused, our employees happy delivering a great coffee experience to our customers.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: We have increased wages and in 2020 we will implement an employee stock program.

Next professional goal: Work on our waste reduction while bringing a value-add to our consumer.

Education: California State University, Chico: BA in Public Relations, Minor: Marketing

Hometown: Cotati

Community/nonprofit activities: Petaluma Education Foundation PTA Petaluma Valley Hospital Foundation

Mentor/admired businessperson: My Dad

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Gourmet

Typical day at the office: It always starts with coffee, and from there anything is possible.

Best place to work outside of your office: In one of our cafes.

Hobbies: Gardening, cooking, fishing, skiing, running

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: An interior designer

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: More travel

First job: Being Clo the Cow

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: Anything with my kids! I love to read with them and listen to them read to me. It’s fascinating to see their minds grow.

Favorite movie” “Gone with the Wind”

Favorite after-work drink: Dirty Martini

Last vacation: Italy

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: The family planner--events, gatherings, communication. And we have a big family.

Favorite app: Heads Up

