Joanie Claussen, 39, CEO of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee in Sebastopol, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: CEO, overseeing the wholesale/grocery business as well as the retail cafes.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Born and raised in the food mecca of Sonoma County I see the value and responsibility in what we offer the food world.

Years with company: 1

Length of time in current position: Jan. 19

Employees: 42

Number who report to you: 42

Greatest professional accomplishment: Starting my own distribution business.

Best advice received: Work hard, play hard.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Taking on this new role and being responsible for a 25 year old Sonoma County brand. Keeping us focused, our employees happy delivering a great coffee experience to our customers.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: We have increased wages and in 2020 we will implement an employee stock program.

Next professional goal: Work on our waste reduction while bringing a value-add to our consumer.

Education: California State University, Chico: BA in Public Relations, Minor: Marketing

Hometown: Cotati

Community/nonprofit activities: Petaluma Education Foundation PTA Petaluma Valley Hospital Foundation

Mentor/admired businessperson: My Dad

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Gourmet

Typical day at the office: It always starts with coffee, and from there anything is possible.

Best place to work outside of your office: In one of our cafes.

Hobbies: Gardening, cooking, fishing, skiing, running

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: An interior designer

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: More travel

First job: Being Clo the Cow

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: Anything with my kids! I love to read with them and listen to them read to me. It’s fascinating to see their minds grow.

Favorite movie” “Gone with the Wind”

Favorite after-work drink: Dirty Martini

Last vacation: Italy

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: The family planner--events, gatherings, communication. And we have a big family.

Favorite app: Heads Up