Joanie Claussen, 39, CEO of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee in Sebastopol, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.
Responsibilities with your company: CEO, overseeing the wholesale/grocery business as well as the retail cafes.
How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Born and raised in the food mecca of Sonoma County I see the value and responsibility in what we offer the food world.
Years with company: 1
Length of time in current position: Jan. 19
Employees: 42
Number who report to you: 42
Greatest professional accomplishment: Starting my own distribution business.
Best advice received: Work hard, play hard.
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Taking on this new role and being responsible for a 25 year old Sonoma County brand. Keeping us focused, our employees happy delivering a great coffee experience to our customers.
What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: We have increased wages and in 2020 we will implement an employee stock program.
Next professional goal: Work on our waste reduction while bringing a value-add to our consumer.
Education: California State University, Chico: BA in Public Relations, Minor: Marketing
Hometown: Cotati
Community/nonprofit activities: Petaluma Education Foundation PTA Petaluma Valley Hospital Foundation
Mentor/admired businessperson: My Dad
What is your most disliked buzzword?: Gourmet
Typical day at the office: It always starts with coffee, and from there anything is possible.
Best place to work outside of your office: In one of our cafes.
Hobbies: Gardening, cooking, fishing, skiing, running
What you wanted to be when you grew up?: An interior designer
No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: More travel
First job: Being Clo the Cow
Social media you most use: Instagram
Favorite book: Anything with my kids! I love to read with them and listen to them read to me. It’s fascinating to see their minds grow.
Favorite movie” “Gone with the Wind”
Favorite after-work drink: Dirty Martini
Last vacation: Italy
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: The family planner--events, gatherings, communication. And we have a big family.
Favorite app: Heads Up
