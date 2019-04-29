Cameron Ramos, 36, operations manager for Trope Group in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.
Responsibilities with your company: Part of a management that oversees operations, such as the installation team, Labor quotes scheduling and safety procedures setting training standards and hiring procedures. To analyze and improve organizational processes, and work to improve quality, productivity and efficiency of my team.
How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I enjoy connecting people across trades, industries and businesses at every level of organization. (No one is above me or below me).
Years with company: 16
Length of time in current position: 14
Employees: 20
Number who report to you:7
Greatest professional accomplishment: Successful relocation and support to the company’s and people affected by the devastating 2017 Northern California Wild Fires
Greatest professional challenge: Aftermath of the 2017 Northern California Wild Fires
Best advice received: Happy wife, happy life.
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months
The addition of Deanna Heintz. My operations coordinator.
What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?
The addition of great staff members and keeping an ergonomic and supportive work environment
Next professional goal: Retire
Education: High school grad, SRJC
Hometown: Santa Rosa
Community/nonprofit activities: YWCA
Mentor/admired businessperson: My wife, Christina Pratt
What is your most disliked buzzword?: Critical path
Typical day at the office: Chaotic and rewarding
Best place to work outside of your office: Redwood Credit Union
Hobbies: Training at NorCal Fighting alliance One wheeling Paintball Golf
What you wanted to be when you grew up?: Rich
No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Win the Lotto
First job: BB&T, installer helper
Social media you most use: None
Favorite book: “Art of War” and “Good Night Moon”
Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”
Favorite after-work drink: Scotch/Whiskey or pre-work out
Last vacation: Honua Kai Resort in Maui
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: I’m a great dad.
Favorite app: Find My iPhone
