The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Staci Hart has joined Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg as director of sales.

Prior to joining Costeaux, Hart was the director of sales with Redwood Toxicology where she served in many capacities during her fifteen year tenure. The bakery’s announcement stated that one of Hart’s first jobs was with Costeaux during her high school days when she learned early on the nuances of sales from Nancy Seppi, owner of Costeaux.

—

Maggie Grover has been promoted to branch manager in Rohnert Park by Summit State Bank. Grover has more than 13 years of experience in community banking, the past eight years at Summit State Bank, it reported.

Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank had total assets of $622 million and total equity of $62 million as of Dec. 31.