How Starbucks has picked up steam again

A year ago, the outlook for Starbucks Corp. seemed as flat as a day-old latte.

The giant coffee chain’s stock essentially had been dead money for three years running, trading around $52 a share just as it had in mid-2015, as investors saw little to cheer about.

Starbucks’ annual same-store sales growth — or sales at stores open at least a year, a key retail metric — had tumbled to 2% from 7% in that span. Same-store sales in China alone, where Starbucks has been aggressively opening thousands of outlets, fell slightly during last year’s spring quarter as competition grew.

And Starbucks’ management — led by Kevin Johnson, who took over two years ago from longtime CEO Howard Schultz — had produced quarterly results that sometimes fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

“There were a number of concerns about Johnson’s ability to lead this company,” Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy recalled.

It all seemed to indicate that the Seattle firm’s remarkable expansion of the last two decades, which put a Starbucks on seemingly every other block, had reached a saturation point, ending Starbucks’ run as a hot growth company.

Not so. Starbucks’ prospects and its stock took off again a year ago and, after the company posted another strong quarter Thursday, the stock has now soared 93% in the last 12 months, making it the biggest gainer in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index in that period. With a closing price of $99.11 a share on Friday, the chain now has a market value of $121 billion.

Starbucks, which had $24.7 billion in revenue in fiscal 2018, “is very much a growth company” again, analyst Nicole Miller Regan of Piper Jaffray said in a note to clients last month.

The chain, which has company-owned and licensed outlets, also continues to expand. Starbucks opened its 30,000th store in March and now has 30,626. (It had only 165 when Starbucks went public in 1992.) Nearly 3,000 of those outlets are in California, which accounts for 20% of its 14,600 U.S. stores.

What turned the tide? Analysts said several upbeat developments coalesced to improve Starbucks’ outlook and turn investors bullish again, including an expanded menu — with new drinks such as Nitro Cold Brew and Cloud Macchiato — pushing sales upward.

Starbucks also entered an alliance with Nestle last August under which Nestle distributes Starbucks’ packaged ground coffees, coffee beans and other products worldwide. The deal provided Starbucks with an initial payment of $7.2 billion and now a stream of licensing revenue.

The company’s three-year plan to return $25 billion to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends has also boosted the share price.

But two items stand out in Starbucks’ rebound, analysts said: The systems with which it cultivates customer loyalty — its smartphone app and rewards program — and its push into China.

Many retailers, from department stores to supermarkets, have mobile apps with which customers can place orders and fold the stores into their daily routines. Domino’s Pizza Inc., for instance, credits much of its success in recent years to its app.

Starbucks’ app is increasingly popular with its customers as well, enabling them to order and pay before they arrive, customize their orders, collect and redeem rewards points, find nearby stores and even identify the music they hear there.

The company has worked to streamline its app to drive higher visits and sales, juggled employees’ tasks to limit bottlenecks caused by in-store pickups of online orders, and tweaked its loyalty program to enable members to earn rewards faster than before.