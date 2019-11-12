Google to store, analyze millions of health records

In a sign of Google’s major ambitions in the health care industry, the search giant is working with the country’s second-largest hospital system to store and analyze the data of millions of patients in an effort to improve medical services, the two organizations announced Monday.

The partnership between Google and the medical system, Ascension, could have huge reach. Ascension operates 150 hospitals in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Under the arrangement, the data of all Ascension patients could eventually be uploaded to Google’s cloud computing platform.

It is legal for health systems to share patients’ medical information with business partners like electronic medical record companies. Even so, many patients may not trust Google, which has paid multiple fines for violating privacy laws, with their personal medical details.

Google mentioned the arrangement in an earnings call in July, but provided few details. More about the arrangement was announced Monday, after The Wall Street Journal published an article about it.

Already, the two organizations are testing software that allows medical providers to search a patient’s electronic health record by specific data categories and create graphs of the information, like blood test results over time, according to internal documents obtained by The New York Times. The aim is to give medical professionals better access to patient data, to improve patient care and, ultimately, to try to glean insights from the data to help treatment.

Google is teaming up with Ascension, a nonprofit, as American consumer tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft jockey to gain a bigger share of the huge health care market. Apple has expanded into virtual medical research using its iPhone and Apple Watch. Microsoft has introduced cloud-based tools to help health systems share medical data. Last year, Amazon joined JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway in a venture to try to improve care and reduce costs for their employees in the United States.

Google’s health efforts include a push to use artificial intelligence to read electronic health records and then try to predict or more quickly identify medical conditions.

The company’s efforts require machines to learn by analyzing a vast array of health records collected by hospitals and other medical institutions. Under the Ascension partnership, dozens of Google employees may have access to patient data like name, birth date, race, illnesses and treatments, according to the internal documents. These include employees who work on Medical Brain, the company’s health AI team.

At least a few Ascension employees in the project have raised concerns that Google employees downloaded patient data, according to the internal documents. They have also raised concerns about whether all the Google software involved in processing Ascension patient data complies with a federal privacy law. That law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, restricts how doctors, health systems and their business associations may handle identifiable patient data.

In its announcement Monday, Ascension said the deal complied with the law and followed the organization’s “strict requirements for data handling.” In a follow-up email, the health system said that its patient data was stored in a private space within Google’s cloud platform and that Google could not use it for any purpose other than providing tools for Ascension medical providers.

Tariq Shaukat, the president of Google Cloud, said in the statement that by working with groups like Ascension, “we hope to transform the delivery of health care.”