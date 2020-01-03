How California’s new privacy law affects consumers, businesses

Happy 2020. If you’re in California, you’re now subject to a spate of new laws. Natasha Singer focused on a big one: The state’s landmark consumer privacy law.

There’s ongoing confusion about how it’s supposed to work. And some are worried that the law as it’s written doesn’t have enough teeth. Still, there’s a lot you should know as a consumer, so Singer put together this guide.

The Right to Access Personal Data

Californians may now ask to see all kinds of personal details that businesses operating in the state have compiled on them. The law covers ride-hailing services, retailers, cable TV companies, mobile service providers and other companies that collect personal data for commercial purposes and meet certain conditions. These include companies that collect the personal information of 50,000 people or more every year as well as businesses with annual revenues above $25 million.

The law grants people in the state the right to see the categories of personal data, like smartphone locations or voice recordings, that a company has on them. They also have the right to know what kinds of third parties — like app developers — a company has obtained their information from or sold it to.

California residents have the right to see the specific pieces of personal information a company has compiled about them, too. That may include detailed logs of a person’s online activities, physical locations, ride-hailing routes, biometric facial data and ad-targeting data.

The law also entitles individuals to see the specific inferences that have been made about them — including predictions or categorizations related to a person’s behavior, attitudes, psychology, intelligence or abilities.

Many large tech companies, including Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter, offer automated systems where users can log in and download a copy of certain personal data. To see other specific personal details, people in California have the right to request it from companies. We’ve included a sample email below for requesting your information.

The level of detail consumers will be able to see varies by company. Microsoft shows users the advertising interest segments associated with their accounts, for instance, while Twitter provides users with granular logs showing exactly how they were targeted with a specific ad.

For security purposes, companies may ask for a copy of a consumer’s driver’s license or other form of identification before they fulfill a data request. Companies must acknowledge a data access request within 10 days, and they initially have 45 days to deliver the information.

The Right to Know About Employee Data

For the first time, California law requires employers to tell employees the categories of personal information the company has collected about them and the purposes for which it will be used. Categories of employee information may include online activity data and mobile phone location-tracking information.

The Right to Delete Personal Data

California residents have a new right to delete the information companies and their service providers have compiled about them. Some companies have self-service features in place that consumers can use to delete their personal details. Other companies may require a written request.

The Right to Opt Out of the Sale of Data

The California Consumer Privacy Act grants people in the state the right to opt out of the sale of their personal information. Apps, websites and other services that exchange personal data for money — or for nonmonetary compensation — must prominently display a “Do Not Sell My Data” notice allowing people to stop the spread of their information.