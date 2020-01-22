Injuries at Fresno's Amazon warehouse are double California's industry average

Amanda Caballero wishes she could go back to work at Amazon.

She made $15 an hour at the Fresno fulfillment center — several dollars more than the state’s minimum wage — and received more than three months of paid maternity leave. Her generous health insurance package covered her husband and five children, and she liked her managers.

But a wrist injury left the 31-year-old Fresno woman unable to work.

Standing on a two-step ladder during her Amazon shift last March, she was struggling to get a heavy box out of a cubby. She re-gripped the box and tugged, but her glove was stuck under the box. As she pulled, her hand stayed in place, straining her wrist, her medical records show.

She recently stopped receiving worker’s compensation payments and doesn’t qualify for any available jobs, Amazon or otherwise, from nurse’s assistant to retail cashier, because she can’t lift even a gallon of milk. The family now depends on her husband’s income as a security guard, help from their family and food stamps. Despite weeks of physical therapy, it’s unclear when her wrist will heal.

Caballero’s injury was one of 307 injuries and illnesses recorded at the Fresno fulfillment center between June 2018, when it opened, and May 2019, according to federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration records.

In 2018, the Fresno warehouse’s rate of serious injuries — those that require job restrictions or days off work — was nearly 12 injuries per 100 workers. That was nearly three times the national warehouse industry average last year, and more than double the statewide industry average, according to OSHA records obtained by the Reveal Reporting Networks.

The injury rate in Fresno ranked tenth among 28 Amazon warehouses nationwide for which Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting obtained 2018 records. It ranked third among California Amazon warehouses.

The center, among the top corporate employers in the county, employs more than 2,500 people.

The Bee spoke with more than a dozen Amazon workers, four of whom were injured and agreed to go on the record. They said the job was great, as were the pay and benefits. But they said injuries at Amazon were crippling in more ways than one.

The workers described a stressful work environment, where they had to keep a breakneck pace or face write-ups from supervisors. They feared taking bathroom breaks or time off over injuries or illness because they said they felt doing so would put their jobs at risk. They also said they feared or were discouraged from filing injury reports, which indicates that official rates may be undercounted.

The vast majority of injuries were described on OSHA reports as sprains and strains to the back, wrist, shoulder and ankles. The remaining workers sustained bruises, fractures or smash injuries, like crushed toes, or skin irritations. The workers interviewed by the Bee reported mostly sprains and strains due to repetitive motions.

While they were made to stretch before work and lunch, and microstretch throughout the day, employees said repeating the same motion over and over wore on their muscles and ligaments.

Some who were hurt on the job said they struggled to get and keep workers’ compensation, and still feel the physical effects of their injuries months after their benefits ended.

Amazon responds

In an emailed statement to The Bee, an Amazon spokesperson said their injury rates appear high because the company is aggressive about recording injuries, regardless of whether they are work-related. Amazon said they believe others in the industry dramatically under-report.