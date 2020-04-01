Pizza rendezvous and odd bedfellows: How T-Mobile won Sprint

T-Mobile US Inc. on Wednesday completed its $26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint Corp., a yearslong saga that included a stare-down with U.S. antitrust officials, a court battle with state attorneys general, and a pandemic that has brought the nation to a near-standstill.

While the COVID-19 crisis is far from over, Sprint Chairman Marcelo Claure said in an interview last week that the new T-Mobile is arriving at a good time to offer lower-priced wireless options to consumers battered by economic damage.

“This will be a tough crisis for the world and Americans to absorb,” Claure said. “But at the end, every single person in the U.S. needs their mobile phone.”

Combining the nation’s two most aggressive wireless competitors was a fraught proposition from the start. It drew opposition from consumer groups, unions, politicians and regulators. Wall Street only gave it 50/50 odds. Then the spread of the virus closed stores and forced executives, lawyers and officials from 16 banks to try to finish the deal remotely, most working from home.

The journey started more than six years ago and almost immediately hit a wall. The vibrant wireless industry had four competitors and Washington was dead-set against reducing it to three. A series of setbacks ensued, including a bitter dispute over ownership structure, a new executive team, a secret meeting at a Hoboken, New Jersey, pizza shop and a return to the table with new resolve, according to several people familiar with the situation.

SoftBank Group Corp. bought Sprint in 2013 for $22 billion. In February 2014, Masayoshi Son, chairman of both Sprint and SoftBank, met with regulators in Washington to sell them on his idea that Sprint and T-Mobile together could provide a formidable third competitor to the dominant duo of Verizon Communications and AT&T. Son’s plan got a chilly reception from Obama-administration regulators.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. mobile unit T-Mobile had been rapidly recovering from its failed takeover by AT&T in 2011. Much of its success was due to John Legere, a 20-year industry veteran who reinvented himself as the rebellious, shaggy-haired leader and mascot of the company. His deft social-media skills and an unending arsenal of marketing plans fueled an underdog assault on “Dumb and Dumber” — his name for AT&T and Verizon.

Starting at a distant fourth place in its wireless peer group, T-Mobile soon became the fastest-growing carrier. With the arrival of the iPhone, improved network performance and enticements like video and music streaming, the company leapfrogged Sprint to become the No. 3 U.S. carrier.

Deutsche Telekom and SoftBank were close to an agreement to merge T-Mobile and Sprint, but eventually walked away due to the regulatory risk. During this time, Sprint was still losing money and customers. Disheartened, Son briefly explored selling the company, but later resolved to pursue his original plan with even more determination. He hand-selected Claure to lead the company in August 2014 and they drew up a five-year plan to stabilize the business, staunch its losses and make it attractive enough to swing a deal.

Donald Trump’s election in November 2016 gave them a new opening in Washington. Claure and Legere agreed to meet. Not wanting to be spotted together, they decided to rendezvous in Hoboken, across the river from New York City. They weren’t friends. In fact, Claure had sniped at Legere amid an August 2016 Twitter spat: “You truly are a con artist.”