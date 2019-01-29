Those who want to make a living defending computer networks from hackers will have a new way to be certified to do so.

Santa Rosa-based Empire College has announced it is partnering with The Computing Technology Industry, a nonprofit trade association, to offer a program preparing students who seek two certifications: cybersecurity analyst (CySA) and penTest+.

Ryan Doham, head of the college’s information technology department, who will lead the instruction for students in the certification program, answered questions about the program and the growing job field detecting cyberthreats.

Explain the program requirements, like how long the programs take?

RYAN DOHAM: We have an associate degree program with three options for areas of specialization: Microsoft, Linux and cybersecurity. Each program is 1,440 hours, or 18 months. Graduates are prepared for positions as network administrators or technicians.

We also offer an IT Support Specialist program that is 600 hours, eight months. It’s streamlined and designed to get people in the industry quickly. All the classes are a part of the degree program so students have the opportunity to first try this, then they can upgrade their skills to the degree program at a later time.

For industry professionals looking for higher level skills and certifications we have a 384-hour, six-month Microsoft solutions expert program, which prepares people for the Microsoft certified solutions expert: cloud platform and infrastructure (MCSE) certification.

One of the certificates appears to be “defensive” in that it schools students on how to protect systems from being hacked, the other involves teaching students how to “test” or hack systems. That true? And what are the differences in training for each, if any?

DOHAM: The two new certifications we teach are brand new and cutting edge. These are advanced-level certifications from CompTIA that expect you to apply your knowledge rather than know certain facts. It’s a huge step in the right direction for IT certifications.

CySA+ (cybersecurity analyst-plus) focuses on defensive strategies for networks. It takes a top-down approach to network security. This involves using one or multiple established frameworks to create formalized policies and procedures, Threat and vulnerability management and incident response plans. It also goes into e-discovery and forensics. You’ll learn to use the many types of security tools on the market today and analyze network traffic to find unauthorized activity (which is getting more difficult to detect). You will proactively find, prioritize, validate and mitigate vulnerabilities that exist in every network and respond the right way. You don’t talk “defense in depth” – you do it.

PenTest+ (penetration tester-plus) focuses on ethical hacking to proactively test your network security, validate vulnerabilities and recommend mitigation strategies. This involves a formalized statement of work, rules of engagement and scope for your tests. Your tests can take place from the perspective of an outside threat or an inside treat with limited or extensive knowledge of your network.

Some organizations will test their security team with red (offensive) vs. blue (defensive) exercises. Based on the type or organization a penTest may be required for compliance reasons. PenTest methods include using open source intelligence to find information, social engineering employees, bypassing physical security, active reconnaissance and exploitation with a wide variety of technical tools and anti-forensics to avoid detection of the breach.

Who’s likely to want to enroll in this program?

DOHAM: Everyone from industry professionals looking to upgrade their skills, to young or older adults looking for a rewarding and in-demand career. I’m pushing my son and every young person I know to look into this career pathway.