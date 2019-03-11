Q: As a freelance writer, I work from home. Many of my “work associates” are either (A) people who email me ideas, or (B) people I email ideas to. Multiple times a day, I receive follow-up emails from members of category A.

Sometimes they’re checking in on something they sent mere hours ago. I get enough of these emails that I cannot respond to every one, otherwise my entire workday would be spent writing missives like “Sorry, not interested!” Of course, I find myself on the other end of this hellish pitch cycle when I send follow-up emails to members of category B, usually no sooner than three days after sending my last note.

All of which poses the question: What is a reasonable amount of time to wait before sending a follow-up email? — S.M., Los Angeles

A: I started off writing a long thing about how freelancers are like a pile of worms trapped in a Mason jar. They writhe around one another, unable to escape, because whenever one tries to climb up the disgusting, slippery wall, the others can’t help wriggling and pulling the almost-free one back into the heaving, moistened pile. But I stopped writing this because there is actually a simple answer to your question.

First, get a second email account. Give this new address to anyone who pitches you.

Second, write an out-of-office message: “Hello there. Thank you for your query. I do my best to respond to every pitch, but it can take me up to three days to do so. If your message is time-sensitive, please write ‘time-sensitive’ in the subject line and re-send. If you have not heard from me within three days, you can assume that your pitch is not a fit for me right now.”

When it comes to your own pitches: three days seems a good interval to me, although you should certainly write “time-sensitive” in the subject line if three days will be too long to wait. Make sure it’s not a holiday or the editor hasn’t been fired since you first pitched.

As for escaping from the writhing Mason jar to actually get something of substance accomplished: During the day, go to a cafe and write from there. Don’t ask for the internet password. (When you do, you’re just begging for your computer to be hacked.) Get more work done and become rich and powerful.

______

Day job, night job, no job, hate job

Q: I like the people at work, the hours aren’t bad, the office is pretty nice, etc. But I hate my job and really resent going to work every day. My real passion is playwriting, and I can’t help but think that if I didn’t have this job, I’d get a lot more writing done. I feel embarrassed when I tell people what it is I do for a living and worry that they’ll think less of me and not “get” me. I know that’s stupid, but it’s wearing on my self-esteem.

How do you know when it’s time to quit your day job? Or: How do you keep up your day job and keep your head up at the same time? — P.B., San Francisco

A: Your worries are not stupid. Many people that you know and meet will think less of you, at least if you live in an absurdly competitive city like San Francisco. Any excuse to feel even a little bit better than someone else, right?