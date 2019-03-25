Last year, the Food and Drug Administration approved a device that can capture an image of your retina and automatically detect signs of diabetic blindness.

This new breed of artificial intelligence technology is rapidly spreading across the medical field, as scientists develop systems that can identify signs of illness and disease in a wide variety of images, from X-rays of the lungs to CT scans of the brain. These systems promise to help doctors evaluate patients more efficiently, and less expensively, than in the past.

Similar forms of AI are likely to move beyond hospitals into the computer systems used by health care regulators, billing companies and insurance providers. Just as AI will help doctors check your eyes, lungs and other organs, it will help insurance providers determine reimbursement payments and policy fees.

Ideally, such systems would improve the efficiency of the health care system. But they may carry unintended consequences, a group of researchers at Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology warns.

In a paper published Thursday in the journal Science, the researchers raise the prospect of “adversarial attacks” — manipulations that can change the behavior of AI systems using tiny pieces of digital data. By changing a few pixels on a lung scan, for instance, someone could fool an AI system into seeing an illness that is not really there, or not seeing one that is.

Software developers and regulators must consider such scenarios, as they build and evaluate AI technologies in the years to come, the authors argue. The concern is less that hackers might cause patients to be misdiagnosed, although that potential exists. More likely is that doctors, hospitals and other organizations could manipulate the AI in billing or insurance software to maximize the money coming their way.

Samuel Finlayson, a researcher at Harvard Medical School and MIT and one of the authors of the paper, warned that because so much money changes hands across the health care industry, stakeholders are already bilking the system by subtly changing billing codes and other data in computer systems that track health care visits. AI could exacerbate the problem.

“The inherent ambiguity in medical information, coupled with often-competing financial incentives, allows for high-stakes decisions to swing on very subtle bits of information,” he said.

The new paper adds to a growing sense of concern about the possibility of such attacks, which could be aimed at everything from face recognition services and driverless cars to iris scanners and fingerprint readers.

An adversarial attack exploits a fundamental aspect of the way many AI systems are designed and built. Increasingly, AI is driven by neural networks, complex mathematical systems that learn tasks largely on their own by analyzing vast amounts of data.

By analyzing thousands of eye scans, for instance, a neural network can learn to detect signs of diabetic blindness. This “machine learning” happens on such an enormous scale — human behavior is defined by countless disparate pieces of data — that it can produce unexpected behavior of its own.

In 2016, a team at Carnegie Mellon used patterns printed on eyeglass frames to fool face-recognition systems into thinking the wearers were celebrities. When the researchers wore the frames, the systems mistook them for famous people, including Milla Jovovich and John Malkovich.

A group of Chinese researchers pulled a similar trick by projecting infrared light from the underside of a hat brim onto the face of whoever wore the hat. The light was invisible to the wearer, but it could trick a face-recognition system into thinking the wearer was, say, the musician Moby, who is Caucasian, rather than an Asian scientist.