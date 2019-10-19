Gov. Newsom vetoes toll system for San Francisco's crooked Lombard Street

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 18, 2019, 5:05PM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — Tourists who want to drive down San Francisco's crooked Lombard Street will not have to make reservations and pay a toll after all.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Saturday that would have allowed the city to test a fee and reservation system for the famous street.

Newsom said he is concerned a pricing program would create "social equity issues" and he wants to keep the street accessible to people, regardless of their ability to pay.

The city's transportation department had recommended $5 per car weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays to address residents' complaints of gridlock, noise and litter from tourists.

Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people daily visit the 600-foot-long (183-meter-long) street in the summer, creating lines of cars stretching for blocks.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine