Heitz Wine Cellars buys historic Haynes Vineyard in Napa Valley's Coombsville appellation

Gaylon Lawrence Jr., an East Coast billionaire who purchased Heitz Wine Cellars last year, makes the second acquisition of Napa Valley vines this summer, picking up the Haynes Vineyards in the Coombsville appellation.

The 43-acre property on East Third Avenue east of Napa had been in the Whitford and Haynes family since it was purchased from Nathan Coombs in 1885, according to the announcement Tuesday. The property has 33 acres of planted vines, a winery permitted to make 20,000 gallons (8,400 cases) annually, a wine cave and a caretaker home, and it was marketed for sale recently for $15 million, according to the listing from Elise Currey of Compass.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed. Wine Business Monthly reported that the recorded sale value was $12.5 million.

Chardonnay and pinot noir were first planted there over 50 years ago at the recommendation of the late winemaker Louis Martini. Third-generation owners Dunc Haynes and his wife, Pat, started the Whitford Cellars winery there in 1983, and the production facility later was leased to other vintners, according to the winery website and Wine Business Monthly.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to preserve the history and legacy of such a great vineyard. We are thrilled to bring on a new team to craft wines for this new estate," Lawrence stated.

Heitz President and CEO Carlton McCoy said in the announcement that the goal for the property is a new brand.

"As a sommelier, I have been fortunate to enjoy the Haynes Vineyard wines for years, crafted by winemakers that I admire most in California," he said. "While we look forward to continuing our relationship with these wineries, we will be developing our own independent estate, creating a unique and elegant expression of the ancient vines at the Haynes Vineyard."

Lawrence acquired Heitz in spring 2018 and in July of this year purchased 51 acres of vines adjacent to its Trailside Vineyard from Treasury Wine Estates.