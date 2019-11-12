Russian River Valley winery Emeritus Vineyards names Mari Jones president

Brice Cutrer Jones, founder of Sonoma-Cutrer winery in west Sonoma County, is stepping back from day-to-day leadership of Emeritus Vineyards, a boutique Russian River Valley maker of pinot noir wines he started after selling Sonoma-Cutrer two decades ago.

Jones, who turns 80 next month, is transitioning to chairman of Emeritus and will remain actively involved with the winery, and moving up to president is his daughter Mari Jones, 32, according to the announcement Tuesday. Mari Jones joined Emeritus in 2012 and has been chief operating officer for the past seven years.

“She is the same age I was when I began in this business, but her qualifications and experience are far beyond what mine were then," said Brice Cutrer Jones in a statement. "She is a remarkably talented individual, who learned this industry from the ground up. With Mari as president, our 40-plus employees can be confident that we will remain independent and family-run for another generation…."

He started Emeritus in June 1999, when he purchased the 115-acre Hallberg Ranch apple orchard near Sebastopol. Another vineyard, Pinot Hill, was added in the Sebastopol Hills later, so total acreage of dry-farmed vineyards in 150. It produces about 8,500 cases of wine annually. The suggested price range is $28-$110 a bottle, with most retailing for $44-$75.

Brice Cutrer Jones got into the wine business when he established Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards near Windsor in 1973 as a grape grower. He sold it in April 1999 to Brown-Forman Corp. for $125 million. It produced 120,000 cases of wine at the time and specialized in chardonnay. He continued working at the winery until 2001, when he left over disagreements with Brown-Forman over operational structure, Wine Spectator reported at the time.

Mari Jones' accomplishments as chief operating officer, according to Emeritus, include oversight of design and construction of the tasting room, founding of the E-Club (wine club), establishment of the e-commerce program involvement in numerous new vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs. Jones also developed the winery's hospitality program, selected by USA Today in 2017 as the top U.S. winery tour.