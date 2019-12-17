Wente Vineyards CEO Carolyn Wente wins wine industry leadership award
Carolyn Wente
Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Generation Winegrower
Wente Family Estates
5565 Tesla Road, Livermore 94550
925-456-2339
www.wentevineyards.com
Labor and environmental sustainability are challenges for the wine industry, says Wente Vineyards' Carolyn Wente, winner of the winery CEO category of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2019.
The Business Journal asked her and the Wente team about how the Livermore Valley appellation producer came to its position as a pace-setter.
What is her background and that of the winery?
Carolyn Wente was behind the expansion and growth of Wente Family Estates portfolio of wines. She was also instrumental in the development of the Wente family’s lifestyle business, which has brought Wente Vineyards worldwide renown and attracted visitors from all over the globe. Today, Carolyn works with fourth and fifth generation family members and company executives to continue the growth of Wente Family Estates and their portfolio of wines.
When Carolyn joined the business in the early 1980s, the family made wine, grew grapes and raised cattle. Carolyn and her brothers envisioned a place where visitors could learn about wine; enjoy the pleasures of the table, and retreat to the scenic surroundings of the vineyard.
The opening of the Wente Vineyards Restaurant and Visitors Center in 1986 was the first step in the realization of their dream. Under Carolyn’s direction, The Restaurant at Wente Vineyards has become a culinary destination continuously rated among the top ten restaurants in the East Bay by a number of leading publications including the popular Zagat restaurant survey.
Today she and her team have overseen the evolution of the restaurant to the Vineyard Table and Tasting Lounge, keeping pace with evolving consumer preferences for experiences in dining.
In the summer of 1986, The Concerts at the Vineyard entertainment series followed, featuring world-renowned artists such as James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow and Diana Krall, Now each summer, over 300,000 of San Francisco Bay Area concertgoers come to Wente Vineyards in the Livermore Valley to enjoy spectacular evenings of wine, food and world-class entertainment.
On July 15, 1998, Carolyn hit the ceremonial first golf ball at the opening of The Course at Wente Vineyards, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Australian golfing great, Greg Norman.
The Wente family created a course which is beautifully located in the midst of the vineyards and offers exciting challenges for golfers and a unique reason to enjoy and visit wine country. For the past three years The Course at Wente Vineyards has hosted the Wine Country Championship, the 5th stop on the PGA’s Nationwide Tour. It has also won the prestigious Certified Audobon Cooperative Sanctuary award several times.
In 1999, Carolyn co-authored “Sharing the Vineyard Table: A Celebration of Wine and Food from the Wente Vineyards Restaurant” with Kimball Jones. Through her direction of The Restaurant and this book, Carolyn expresses her wide-ranging culinary knowledge. A second book, “The Casual Vineyard Table,” a less formal take on meal preparation and wine and food pairing, was published in May 2003.
