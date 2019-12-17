As a family, we continue to give back to our community through the Wente Family Foundation to support Arts Education with children in the Bay Area.

We actively support and work the California wine industry and our local community where we work every day, which is an inspiration to many and influences their own participation to improve our lives and business environment.

Connection with consumer who wants experiences, always evolving these to meet consumers’ curiosity and desire for new.

Over the past year we refreshed our former fine dining restaurant to become the Vineyard Table and Tasting lounge, to better meet the needs and expectations of today’s consumers. The new model places a much larger emphasis on a wine and food tasting experience lending to a much more social and approachable environment. We hope the modern interior design, shareable plates and casual environment will attract a younger demographic and larger number of people.

We also recently launched an initiative called MakeTime, which we are hoping allows us to create meaningful, emotional connections with our customers and staff. Whether it’s over a glass of wine, a meal, enjoying a concert or taking a group hike together, something we know is that people are happiest when they make meaningful connections.

In this day in age, where anxiety and depression are at an all-time high, we fully believe the MakeTime movement can help our customers and employees find ways to MakeTime for what matters most in their personal lives. MakeTime will continue to be the means by which we interact and create a dialogue with current and new consumers. We are excited to watch MakeTime evolve and hopefully give back to the personal lives of our customers and employees.

What changes have you noticed in your industry in the last five years and how have you and/or your company moved to capitalize on those changes?

The biggest shift in the industry is the changing consumer landscape. Consumers’ shopping and purchasing behaviors are changing, varietal preferences continue to evolve, premiumization-- consumers are trading up for higher priced wines, expectations and desire for experiences are growing, and brands are looking for ways to create an emotional connection with consumers to help them stand out against the competition.

The digital e-commerce and direct to consumer worlds have become an ever-growing priority, now that more consumers are shopping online. We have grown our internal team to better capture the expanding opportunity. We have also begun to innovate through new varietals, packaging and price points based on trends we are seeing the market. Customers are looking for a unique experience, in all forms of interaction with the brand: on property and digitally.

We recently updated our fine-dining restaurant and refreshed it to focus on a wine and food experience with a modern aesthetic. The new concept is much more casual, approachable and social, which we hope will resonate with today’s consumer. We are also speaking to our customers differently, in the digital and traditional advertising realm, through our MakeTime initiative. We are talking about the consumer to the consumer, focusing on ways we can help give back to their overall happiness beyond our product.

Quality counts: estate grown, family owned, authenticity. Quality and sustainability have always been interchangeable to us. My grandfather and great-grandfather before him raised each generation to be stewards of the land, first and foremost. Take care of the land and it will take care of you. We are proud to be a Certified Sustainable Winery and Vineyard through California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. We are also proud that our Wente Vineyards and Murrieta’s Well wines are 100% estate grown. We have a commitment to sustainability and continue to educate ourselves so we can create a cycle of continuous improvement.

How are you combating labor issues?

In a strong economy and job market such as this, the labor shortage presents real challenges. We combat these challenges with the following strategies which align to our Values of Respect, Integrity, Sustainability, Excellence: providing competitive wages above average hourly rates, establishing a strong presence and reputation within our community, building strong, long-standing relationships with talent providers, creating an inclusive, fun and friendly culture, providing meaningful work that connects our people to the purpose and mission of our company, and investing in personal development for all employees.

How are you managing water issues?

For the last 10 years, we have utilized Sap-Flow sensors provided by Fruition Sciences, which monitor the water use of the vines in real time. In addition, we utilize weekly aerial images to visually monitor vine water status and vineyard block uniformity. We recognize water is a precious resource…and while grapevines overall are not big users of water, these new technologies and tools have allowed us to reduce water use throughout all of our

What about industry consolidation at the distributor and retail levels?

While the industry has continued to consolidate, we are focused on our relationships with distributor partners and accounts alike, to maintain relevance in their shifting priorities. Having multi-generational relationships between our family and distributor ownership is definitely a plus and gives us a legacy that counts.