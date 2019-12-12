Western Square Industries of Stockton wins wine business supplier award for 2019

Western Square Industries is recognized this year in the supplier category for North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards.

Family owned and operated, it was founded in 1976. Located in Stockton, Western Square said it is a world leader in the manufacturing of barrel racks and barrel pallets for the winery, brewery, distillery, and beverage industries. Western Square has farm, ranch and vineyard equipment divisions, in addition to specialized product categories. Western Square is also active worldwide in the manufacturing and sale of specialized racks for the bottled water industry.

What is something about your company that people would be surprised to learn?

Almost 40% of our employees have worked for Western Square for 10 years or more.

How have requirements of your customers changed in the last five years and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

We don’t believe the needs have changed, but our business matches the flow of the wine business. When they grow, we grow.

What are two or three projects your company is in the midst of or planning to begin within the next year?

We have our Seismic Safety Tray/System, the Forklift Extension and a Disgorging Station that we are excited to introduce.