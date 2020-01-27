Zepponi & Company names Kevin O'Brien principal of wine, beer, spirits M&A firm

Kevin O’Brien has been appointed a fourth principal of Zepponi & Company, a merger and acquisitions advisory firm for the beverage alcohol industry with offices in Santa Rosa and Oregon.

O’Brien previously was senior vice president.

Zepponi stated this about O’Brien: “His enthusiasm, client-focused work ethic, financial expertise, depth of industry knowledge and relationships are a perfect complement to the growth and development of our firm. Kevin’s tireless work ethic and consideration for the best interests of our clients has earned him this promotion. Our clients will enjoy the benefits of Kevin’s expertise and efforts for years to come and I fully expect that he will help lead our firm to even greater heights in the future.”

Prior to joining the company in 2015, O’Brien worked at Portland-based accounting firm Irvine & Company. Before his work in the Pacific Northwest, O’Brien was an investment analyst for a San Francisco-based consumer product focused private equity firm. O’Brien began his career in 2004, with PricewaterhouseCoopers working within the firm’s private company group providing assurance services to various wine, manufacturing and retail clients.

O’Brien is based in Zepponi & Company’s Portland, Oregon, office, from where he works on both local and global business for the firm.

Mario Zepponi, Matt Franklin and Joe Ciatti had been the sole principals of Zepponi & Company since 2009.

The firm has served as the financial adviser on numerous transactions involving ultrapremium and luxury wine brands, estates and vineyards. Deals include Pahlmeyer, Orin Swift, Meiomi, Patz & Hall, Kenwood Vineyards, Penner-Ash, Siduri, WillaKenzie Estate and Stagecoach Vineyard. Zepponi & Company has advised some of the industry’s largest beverage alcohol companies, including Constellation Brands, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Diageo, Jackson Family Wines, F. Korbel & Bros. and King Estate