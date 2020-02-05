California researcher explains why new disease-resistant wine grapevines will be needed in warming climate

M. Andrew Walker, Ph.D., appears to have found what he was looking for — new varieties of grapes which resists a costly and persistent vine disease and produces grapes that turn into pretty good wine.

In December, Walker and the University of California, Davis, announced the creation of five new varieties of wine grapes — three red and two white — that they said helped turn back diseases plus are worthy of making into wine. One variety, ambulo blanc, is similar to sauvignon blanc and has been tested in Sonoma County, Temecula and Napa Valley.

Walker has been on the university faculty since 1989, focusing on breeding grapes, much of the time at creating varieties able to resist common threats to the multimillion-dollar wine grape industry. That includes Pierce’s disease that is spread by largely a group of insects called sharpshooters. Turning leaves yellow and dehydrating grapes, the disease eventually kills the plant.

This research clearly took a long time and was painstaking. What inspired you to undertake it?

Pierce’s disease is a fascinating disease and combines ecological aspects of the vectors, host plants and the bacteria. It is also one of the few diseases that kills grapes quickly and for which there is no treatment. The project also involves a wide array of wild grape species and their varied resistance mechanisms.

Please detail how many people have been involved in this project.

Three technicians were the most involved in the breeding. Two other technicians were also involved and many (at least 10) graduate students, both M.S. and Ph.D. Most of their projects involved the genetics of resistance and screening techniques, not breeding per se. And many undergraduate student assistants that helped with field training and greenhouse screening.

Have other researchers previously undertaken trying to develop Pierce’s disease–resistant varieties?

Yes, several breeders in the Southeast and my predecessor, Harold Olmo.

What has been the history of success with that effort?

Good resistance but subpar fruit and wine.

For those who are nongeneticists or experts in viticulture, what is the process of creating a new variety in simple terms?

Survey the grape species, identify resistance, determine how the resistance works, repeatedly cross the wild species, and then their resistant hybrids with high-quality wine grape (or table or raisin) varieties (multiple times) until high resistance and high quality are attained.

We sped up the seed-to-seed generation time to two years using aggressive horticultural tricks and developed genetic markers to expedite breeding. These markers are used to eliminate 50% of the seedlings in a given population, so that effort can be focused on combining fruit/wine quality with strong resistance.

The information states that developing these five varieties took 20 years, suggesting either trial and error, or the time investment needed until grapevines bear fruit or both. But why did take so long?

It took years to genetically characterize the V. arizonica–based resistance.

Your comments reflect that as it relates to the release of these new varieties, there are implications for the wine industry when it comes to climate change. Specifically as it applies to Northern California, what are the implications as you see them from climate change for the wine industry in Northern California?