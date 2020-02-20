California North Coast's 20 biggest wine industry lenders

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on banking institutions that specialize in services for the local wine industry.

The Wine Industry Lenders list is ranked by the number of employees specializing in the wine industry serving the North Bay.

Detailed information from the list are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.