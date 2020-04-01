US alcohol regulators give wineries, breweries, distilleries extra time to pay taxes, file reports amid pandemic

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which regulates the wine, beer, spirits and other industries, is postponing report-filing and tax-payment deadlines because of the economic turmoil from the coronavirus lockdowns.

The agency on Tuesday issued an industry circular that said these would be put off for 90 days if the time for submission falls between March 1 and July 1:

Postponing tax payment due dates for wine, beer, distilled spirits, tobacco products, cigarette papers and tubes, firearms, and ammunition excise taxes. Postponing filing due dates for excise tax returns. Postponing filing due dates for submission of operational reports. Postponing filing due dates for claims for credit or refund by producers. Postponing filing due dates for claims by manufacturers of nonbeverage products. Postponing due dates for submission of export documentation. Considering emergency variations from regulatory requirements for affected businesses on a case-by-case basis. Reviewing requests for relief from penalties based on reasonable cause.

These actions follow loosening of TTB rules in the past two weeks on beverage alcohol producers to use their ethanol to make hand sanitizer and transfer it undenatured to health care facilities and to allow for returns of beverages sold or donated to events after mass cancellations.