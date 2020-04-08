North Bay's biggest wine label suppliers

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on Wine Label Suppliers and North Bay Chambers of Commerce..

The Wine Label Suppliers list is ranked by number of North Bay employees devoted to wine labels, then by total North Bay employees.

Detailed information from the list are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.