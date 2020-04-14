Sonoma County winery Toad Hollow Vineyards joins Third Leaf Wines portfolio

A San Francisco-based wine business investment group that in the past few years has bought locally linked online auction and telesales companies now plans to add a North Coast brand to its portfolio.

Third Leaf Wines will be representing Toad Hollow Vineyards, a 70,000-case-a-year Healdsburg winery known for its unoaked chardonnay and whimsical amphibian artwork on the label, as of May 1, according to the announcement Sunday evening.

"This move is one that allows us to both continue the expansion of Toad while allowing me to concentrate on my personal pursuits,” said Frankie Williams, who started the winery with her late husband, Todd, in 1994.

"The addition of Toad Hollow now solidifies our place in the U.S. wine market," said Alex Pagon, managing partner of Third Leaf, in the announcement.

"Francine's Selection" unoaked chardonnay from Mendocino County historically is said to have driven driven the winery’s sales. Other wines are a Sonoma County dry rosé of pinot noir, Monterey County pinot noir, Sonoma County merlot, and Lodi cabernet sauvignon.

Pagon noted that the unoaked chardonnay — not fermented in contact with toasted oak barrels, staves or chips — was one of the first of its kind in the U.S., and the dry rosé of pinot noir was produced “long before the recent rosé craze."

The winery also imports Amplexus sparkling wines from the south of France. Third Leaf Wines owns and represents the brands Mulderbosch from Stellenbosch, South Africa; Empire Estate, and canned bubbly Vinny from Finger Lakes, New York; Waters from Walla Walla, Washington; and ENTER.Sake from Japan.

Toad Hollow had planned to build a tasting room on the property, located along the popular Westside Road winery thoroughfare in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. That plan was dropped in spring of last year.

“After an exhausting permitting process with the County of Sonoma, we are waving the white flag and have decided that we can no longer continue with the onerous county regulations and forbidding costs associated with operating a tasting room,” a May 20, 2019, winery blog post said. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to offer consumer tastings going forward.”

Third Leaf acquired Napa-based telesales firm Chatterbox Wine Marketing last year and Napa-based online auctioneer WineBid in 2017.