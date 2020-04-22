What happens next for wine business after the lockdown is uncertain

Only three months into the year, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economies across the globe. By mid-March, shelter-in-place, stay home — stay healthy, and similar policies emerged in the United States, impacting travel, restaurants, tasting rooms, and hospitality activities.

By the first week of April, more than 16 million Americans filed for unemployment.

The new normal from COVID-19 forced companies to adapt. Most companies immediately assessed the cash flow and liquidity needed to support their business and retain as much of their workforce as possible. This meant reforecasting and exploring other ways to generate cash, which includes sales, collecting receivables, and securing financing. Companies also considered cutting nonessential capital expenditures and operating expenses.

Companies focused on understanding which businesses were eligible for government support while the federal government worked to approve aid to sustain our economy, which includes business financing programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). On April 3, the first PPP loan applications flooded banks that are approved as U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders. That day, Bank of America North Coast Commercial Banking Division processed over 100,000 applications totaling more than $25 billion, according to its senior vice president.

Looking back

In 2019, the annual growth rate of wine sales in the U.S. had slowed to approximately 1% — its lowest level in over 20 years. Trade wars with Europe and China impacted sales of U.S wine exports, leading to economic uncertainty for many U.S. wineries and key trading partners. Wineries reduced purchases to rebalance high inventories from a record 2018 grape harvest.

Heading into 2020, wineries were already expected to delay bulk and grape purchases until the performance of the economy and wine sales were evaluated. In addition, by late May, they’ll be able to gauge the potential size of the 2020 crop. Once armed with that information, wineries will determine their needs and negotiate contracts.

Wine industry response

Vineyards and wineries are classified as essential businesses, allowing for continued farming and winemaking operations with new protocols to promote social distancing and worker safety. The hope is that the COVID-19 pandemic will be under control before harvest.

Following passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on March 25, wineries were given access to a dizzying array of new financing options.

While the PPP has been the most popular of these programs, wineries should also consider their eligibility for other financing options including Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs), the recently announced Main Street Lending program (for companies too large to qualify for PPPs), new payroll tax credits and payment deferrals, and favorable tax law changes that may allow companies to request quick refunds of previously paid income taxes.

For wineries that are eligible for a PPP loan and have had difficulty accessing the program through their existing banking relationships, the SBA recently approved a number of nonbank lenders including PayPal and Square that may be able to assist with applications.

Finally, Congress is already considering authorizing additional funds for the PPP program in case the originally approved $350 billion isn’t sufficient to meet the market’s needs.

Going digital

The internet, and associated mobile technologies, have been a lifeline for businesses, families, and communities across the globe, but also for the wine industry. Businesses can sell wine online and maintain communication with employees, suppliers, vendors, and customers.