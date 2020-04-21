Fears of virus, job loss may delay rebound in consumer-led US economy from 'Great Lockdown'

W ith a sizable part of the economy idled in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, close watchers of the wheels of commerce are hoping that demand for goods and services from consumers literally penned up for weeks on end will drive a quick recovery once restrictions are eased.

But with public officials talking about a phased return to normal to avoid a surge in new cases, economists are allowing that the pent-up demand traditionally looked for in recession recovery may take until late next year or early 2022 to return consumer spending to levels before this virus.

The problem is, the longer this goes, the more unlikely that we’ll be at the same level it was, but for this incident. Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler

“There’s really no data out there to suggest anything, short of the fact that there’s been so much federal stimulus that we assume that people are going to resume most of their basic economic lives once we turn the corner,” Sonoma State University Economics Professor Robert Eyler said April 14. “The problem is, the longer this goes, the more unlikely that we’ll be at the same level it was, but for this incident.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 14 outlined six criteria for when California, working with local public health officers and other Western states, would move toward easing orders that residents mostly stay in their homes and “nonessential” businesses close.

Newsom said he would publicly revisit by the end of the month the state’s progress toward reaching those milestones before announcing a timetable for relaxing the stay-at-home order. Even still, the process of allowing “nonessential” personal activities and businesses to resume likely will be staggered and subject to reversal if the metrics for the outbreak signal a return to emergency methods, Newsom said.

That suggests the first relaxation of shelter orders in the Golden State could come by mid-May, according to Eyler. But divining the direction of the economy is proving difficult without solid information, he said.

U.S. consumer spending excluding food and energy increased 0.2% month to month in both January and February but was down from a 0.4% gain in December, according to the Commerce Department. Yet that was before the first-in-the-nation shelter orders from San Francisco Bay Area counties and the state in mid-March, now six weeks ago.

Figures for personal consumption expenditures and disposable income in March are set to be released at the end of this month, and economists are expecting that the virtual halt to airline, restaurant and a number of industries from the shelter orders that have spread nearly nationwide will send first-quarter consumer spending into the red by a few percentage points.

But the second quarter is expected to be much worse, with estimated declines in consumer spending ranging from 7%-35%.

The lockdown's hit to U.S. retail sales — down 8.7% in March, per figures released last week — was the worst since the 3.9% decline at the depth of the Great Recession in November 2008. Auto sales dropped 25.6% last month, clothing store sales 50.5%, and restaurants and bars nearly 27%.

The Department of Labor said 660,966 Californians applied for unemployment benefits for week ended April 11, bringing to four-week total to 2.8 million, or 16.3% of a state workforce of about 17.2 million. That's almost 1 in 6 workers.