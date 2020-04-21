Subscribe

Fears of virus, job loss may delay rebound in consumer-led US economy from 'Great Lockdown'

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 20, 2020, 5:59PM
Updated 3 hours ago

W ith a sizable part of the economy idled in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, close watchers of the wheels of commerce are hoping that demand for goods and services from consumers literally penned up for weeks on end will drive a quick recovery once restrictions are eased.

But with public officials talking about a phased return to normal to avoid a surge in new cases, economists are allowing that the pent-up demand traditionally looked for in recession recovery may take until late next year or early 2022 to return consumer spending to levels before this virus.

The problem is, the longer this goes, the more unlikely that we’ll be at the same level it was, but for this incident.Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler

“There’s really no data out there to suggest anything, short of the fact that there’s been so much federal stimulus that we assume that people are going to resume most of their basic economic lives once we turn the corner,” Sonoma State University Economics Professor Robert Eyler said April 14. “The problem is, the longer this goes, the more unlikely that we’ll be at the same level it was, but for this incident.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 14 outlined six criteria for when California, working with local public health officers and other Western states, would move toward easing orders that residents mostly stay in their homes and “nonessential” businesses close.

Newsom said he would publicly revisit by the end of the month the state’s progress toward reaching those milestones before announcing a timetable for relaxing the stay-at-home order. Even still, the process of allowing “nonessential” personal activities and businesses to resume likely will be staggered and subject to reversal if the metrics for the outbreak signal a return to emergency methods, Newsom said.

That suggests the first relaxation of shelter orders in the Golden State could come by mid-May, according to Eyler. But divining the direction of the economy is proving difficult without solid information, he said.

U.S. consumer spending excluding food and energy increased 0.2% month to month in both January and February but was down from a 0.4% gain in December, according to the Commerce Department. Yet that was before the first-in-the-nation shelter orders from San Francisco Bay Area counties and the state in mid-March, now six weeks ago.

Figures for personal consumption expenditures and disposable income in March are set to be released at the end of this month, and economists are expecting that the virtual halt to airline, restaurant and a number of industries from the shelter orders that have spread nearly nationwide will send first-quarter consumer spending into the red by a few percentage points.

But the second quarter is expected to be much worse, with estimated declines in consumer spending ranging from 7%-35%.

The lockdown's hit to U.S. retail sales — down 8.7% in March, per figures released last week — was the worst since the 3.9% decline at the depth of the Great Recession in November 2008. Auto sales dropped 25.6% last month, clothing store sales 50.5%, and restaurants and bars nearly 27%.

The Department of Labor said 660,966 Californians applied for unemployment benefits for week ended April 11, bringing to four-week total to 2.8 million, or 16.3% of a state workforce of about 17.2 million. That's almost 1 in 6 workers.

This quarter will be worse than anything on record since the Great Depression.Tim Quinlan, senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities

Wells Fargo Securities published a report earlier this month estimating a 27.9% annualized drop in second-quarter consumer spending by multiplying the worst hits to various sectors in previous recessions while accounting for little contribution from sectors that are virtually stalled, such as automobile sales.

"This quarter will be worse than anything on record since the Great Depression,” said Tim Quinlan, senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities.

The projected decline in personal consumer expenditures would be more than double the previous record drop of 11.5% at the end of 1950 and a nearly equal drop two quarters later, as demobilization from the World War II effort and millions of returning military personnel disrupted the economy.

With more than two-thirds of U.S. gross domestic product being tied to consumer spending, the forecast hit to second-quarter expenditures is projected to result in a 22% drop for quarterly GDP.

The International Monetary Fund on April 14 forecast that the U.S. economy, after enjoying 2.3% growth last year, will contract by 5.9% this year but recoup some of that next year, with 4.7% growth. The global economy is expected to slip 3.0% this year but rebound in 2021 to 4.8% growth.

“But the recovery will be much more pronounced than with the Great Recession,” Quinlan said. “That was a gradual deterioration in 2008 and 2009 and a slow recovery with Fed and monetary policy. In the past month, the Fed has thrown together 18 months of policy proposals from the last crisis.”

The big differences this time are no Lehman Brothers-led crisis that seizes up financial markets and the “robust government response” that essentially is floating much of the economy via moratoria on rent and mortgage payments plus payments to small businesses and citizens, as tens of millions have been furloughed directly or indirectly because of the shelter orders, Quinlan said.

But of interest to the wine business in forthcoming numbers for March and the second quarter will be hits to real disposable income in the federal data, Quinlan said. While there was a bump in sales of beverage alcohol at food stores amid pantry loading in the second half of March, there has been a significant hit to popular venues for high-end wine consumers, such as restaurants, bars and lounges.

But concern among consumers about the lingering or snowballing impact of the economic restrictions to control the pandemic, namely job insecurity, may start to result in the slackening demand typically seen in recessions, according to Eyler. That usually starts with consumer durable goods, such as upgrading refrigerators, buying furniture or purchasing a new car.

“Those things are likely to slow down, even with interest rates relatively low going toward the end of the year, once we make the turn (in the pandemic), because I think people are going to be somewhat concerned about their economic futures in the short term,” Eyler said.

While there is skepticism about a V-shaped rebound from the expected pandemic-caused recession, economists are optimistic for a quick recovery.

“There may be wild regional tourism, because airline travel may be somewhat concerning,” Eyler said. “There may be more driving to beaches or the mountains, where you can control your biosphere. Since flying is one of the more expensive tasks, you may see more reductions in (plane) loads, because consumers may not want to spend on that versus car trips.”

