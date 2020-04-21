Subscribe

Wineries in Oregon, Washington wonder how many consumers will return after coronavirus lockdown

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 21, 2020, 11:15AM
Wine business in the pandemic

Read more stories and commentary about how the California North Coast wine business is navigating the initial and anticipated long-term impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior and industry practices.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in the North Bay, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Beyond Northern California, two wine-producing regions in the Pacific Northwest are also feeling the effects of the national economic slowdown and learning to cope with today’s realities.

For Evenstad Estates, owner of Domaine Serene in Dayton, Oregon, Burgundian French wineries Chateau de la Crée and Maison Evenstad, the company adapted quickly to a shelter-in-place model, according to Ryan Harris, president.

“Unfortunately, this resulted in layoffs among service employees, along with the transfer of direct-to-consumer managers to production. We discovered that house-bound customers and wine club members still want wine, and stepped up efforts to offer take-out and curbside pickup service by appointment daily along with direct shipping,” Harris said.

During the health crisis, the clubhouse at Domaine Serene’s Estate Winery at 6555 N.E. Hilltop Lane in Dayton has been closed temporarily, along with its two wine lounges at 300 First St. in Lake Oswego, 20 miles south of Portland, and in Portland’s Sentinel Hotel at 11th and Alder streets.

Harris said the Lake Oswego wine lounge continues to offer a full carry-out menu and curbside pickup services, and sometimes caters to special requests, such as when the Portland Trail Blazers players ask for off-the-menu specialties — like rib-eye steak.

Domaine Serene shifted to offering virtual tasting experiences live via Instagram following advance shipment of new releases so members can taste along with Michael Fay, director of winemaking and viticulture.

In addition, the winery provides "pour it forward" care packages with two, six or 12 bottles that are used as gifts for wine club friends, with 10% of the proceeds going to a charity of the buyer’s choice. "Pour it forward" has brought an increase in new customers to the business. They also found that some are ordering extra bottles not just for now, but to stock up.

“Our wine club member relationships remain strong, and our take-out business through the website and phone orders has stayed active,” said Harris. “Will people continue to stay home after the crisis is over? It’s early to tell if this pattern will continue when everyone gets back to work. Hopefully, it will balance out, but this may be the new norm. Before COVID-19, the pattern of people coming out, buying our products and going home was already changing toward staying at our locations longer to enjoy the experience by participating in a tour, event or special dinner.”

Changing the ways to Reach customers

Domaine Serene is a 100% estate-based winery, developed by founders Grace and Ken Evenstad starting in 1989, and grows everything on its own land, so it is not subject to price fluctuations for grapes purchased from others. However, this estate winery is forecasting a downturn, but sees slower demand as a benefit for wine aging and for building up its wine library.

“Our supply side will definitely increase. Some 10% of our total production is for export. Domestically, a percentage of our distribution is based on restaurant driven demand, which has already slowed down.”

In response, he said, Domaine Serene has increased personal contacts with customers. “This emergency has forced us to delve deeper into establishing and maintaining a combination of old and new ways to strengthen these connections. Over the years we relied on customers coming to us. We now think more about how to serve them through our associates, social media, by phone and through emails.”

Harris said wine lounges in Lake Oswego and Portland are high-end venues combining food with fine wines on par with a number of dynamic and innovative establishments in Chicago, New York and Miami.

“We are celebrating our 31st anniversary and want to make the most of this based on three decades of winegrowing and hospitality experience," Harris said. "A lot of what we do now has evolved into a new array of contact activities, including home delivery, without relying solely on customers traveling to one of our sites.”

Is a comeback possible by summer?

How long it may take to recover is the big question.

“My gut feeling that it will be a gradual reverse of current gathering policies for groups going from 10 or less to 50, then 100, etc.," Harris said. "In future, I believe there will be less nonessential business travel and attendance at fewer events, and more … online meetings.”

Harris observed that everyone is taking stock of what’s important in their lives — having more time to be at home with friends and family — as well as ways to socialize privately in very small groups.

“Farther ahead, we want to continue expanding our presence in the region," he said. "Our winery and wine lounges give us three locations in the greater Portland area. We want to see our wine lounge concept grow within the state.”

Some things Domaine Serene used to do are no longer appropriate, like organizing pick-up parties where many people would come at the same time to get their wine, he said.

“Social distancing changed all that," Harris said. "Now we take reservations for pickups at 15-minute reservation intervals where cars and passengers are greeted by our staff wearing masks and gloves who put the wine directly into customer car trunks.”

Washington's wine business

Woodward Canyon Winery and Estate Vineyard in the Walla Walla Valley appellation of Washington state tried to keep everyone onboard for several weeks after the stay-at-home order because there were enough projects to keep people busy, according to Darcey Fugman-Small, general manager and co-owner.

However, since tasting rooms in Washington were required to close to slow the pandemic, the winery had to put two full-time tasting room employees on standby. The winemaking staff, vineyard manager and field crew continue as full-time employees. The remainder of the staff — wine club manager, controller, direct-sales director, general manager and wholesale — are reduced to 30 hours a week.

Employees on unemployment will continue to accrue vacation and have paid medical insurance, Fugman-Small said.

“We are working completely or partially from home. Wine club releases and online purchases continue to ship, and we are providing curbside pickup as well as local deliveries,” she said.

Woodward Canyon is continuing its email campaigns and social media postings as usual, but now there's a focus more on staying in touch with the customer base as opposed to pushing sales.

“In FOB, we’ve extended by-the-glass pricing, allowed a few SKUs to be sold in big-box stores and have been in regular contact with our primary distributors," Fugman-Small said. "We revised our budget, applied for funds under the CARES Act and have had meetings with our bank and CPA.”

Permanent changes to consumer buying habits?

As a result of cutting expenses and slower sales, Woodward Canyon will be contracting for less fruit this year, resulting in a lower wine production that will reduce growth targets and may also change the markets this winery is in.

“Before COVID-19, we were in the middle of a relabeling/brand update process," Fugman-Small said. "Relabeling will move forward, but now we will not likely be able to invest in promoting that as much as we would have. Also, the move to off-site wine club events will probably not occur in the near term. However, we do not see this health crisis increasing opportunities to expand our reach nationally or internationally, but it may solidify our base and allow us to expand regionally.”

Long term, Woodward Canyon’s ownership family will need to review its strategic plan.

“This economic slowdown is likely going to produce lasting changes in how consumers purchase wine and how we interact with them," she said. "We will need to pay close attention and be nimble enough to make necessary adjustments.”

Whether wine industry members in eastern Washington will bounce back quickly is dependent upon their operating model.

"Those that were tourist based and sold most of their product via their tasting room — without having strong internet/wine club sales — may not make it," Fugman-Small said. "These tend to be newer, small operations that have not built a loyal base and don’t have the staff or expertise to take advantage of some of the programs designed to help small businesses.”

Going forward, the likelihood of more local restaurants going out of business or having very tight budgets will reduce local wine sales, also impacting small vintners. Wineries that had a large portion of their sales in wholesale may have difficulty, due to unpaid invoices and a big lag time before new purchase orders are placed.

“At least here (in Walla Walla Valley), wineries that have a strong direct-to-consumer program with a balance of tasting room and wine club/internet sales, as well as with stable (free on board) sales, and are financially sound, should be OK and recover sooner. There is going to be intense competition when this is over, and wineries are going to have to be prepared in terms of personnel and budget to be successful.”

Walla Walla Valley vineyards will see diminished grape purchases this year. Size and financial stability of the grower operations going into this crisis will make the difference for them, Fugman-Small said. There had been a lot of vineyard expansion over the last several years, and some fruit was left unsold from the 2019 crop.

“It’s going to be worse this year," she said. "Wine tourism should come back fairly quickly for us, because people will want to get out of the cities to rural, open areas to have a relaxing diversion (as long as people are able to move about prior to the end of summer). I think that large wine auction and public tastings will likely not take place this summer throughout Washington because people will still be cautious about gathering in large groups.”

