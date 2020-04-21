Wineries in Oregon, Washington wonder how many consumers will return after coronavirus lockdown

Beyond Northern California, two wine-producing regions in the Pacific Northwest are also feeling the effects of the national economic slowdown and learning to cope with today’s realities.

For Evenstad Estates, owner of Domaine Serene in Dayton, Oregon, Burgundian French wineries Chateau de la Crée and Maison Evenstad, the company adapted quickly to a shelter-in-place model, according to Ryan Harris, president.

“Unfortunately, this resulted in layoffs among service employees, along with the transfer of direct-to-consumer managers to production. We discovered that house-bound customers and wine club members still want wine, and stepped up efforts to offer take-out and curbside pickup service by appointment daily along with direct shipping,” Harris said.

During the health crisis, the clubhouse at Domaine Serene’s Estate Winery at 6555 N.E. Hilltop Lane in Dayton has been closed temporarily, along with its two wine lounges at 300 First St. in Lake Oswego, 20 miles south of Portland, and in Portland’s Sentinel Hotel at 11th and Alder streets.

Harris said the Lake Oswego wine lounge continues to offer a full carry-out menu and curbside pickup services, and sometimes caters to special requests, such as when the Portland Trail Blazers players ask for off-the-menu specialties — like rib-eye steak.

Domaine Serene shifted to offering virtual tasting experiences live via Instagram following advance shipment of new releases so members can taste along with Michael Fay, director of winemaking and viticulture.

In addition, the winery provides "pour it forward" care packages with two, six or 12 bottles that are used as gifts for wine club friends, with 10% of the proceeds going to a charity of the buyer’s choice. "Pour it forward" has brought an increase in new customers to the business. They also found that some are ordering extra bottles not just for now, but to stock up.

“Our wine club member relationships remain strong, and our take-out business through the website and phone orders has stayed active,” said Harris. “Will people continue to stay home after the crisis is over? It’s early to tell if this pattern will continue when everyone gets back to work. Hopefully, it will balance out, but this may be the new norm. Before COVID-19, the pattern of people coming out, buying our products and going home was already changing toward staying at our locations longer to enjoy the experience by participating in a tour, event or special dinner.”

Changing the ways to Reach customers

Domaine Serene is a 100% estate-based winery, developed by founders Grace and Ken Evenstad starting in 1989, and grows everything on its own land, so it is not subject to price fluctuations for grapes purchased from others. However, this estate winery is forecasting a downturn, but sees slower demand as a benefit for wine aging and for building up its wine library.

“Our supply side will definitely increase. Some 10% of our total production is for export. Domestically, a percentage of our distribution is based on restaurant driven demand, which has already slowed down.”

In response, he said, Domaine Serene has increased personal contacts with customers. “This emergency has forced us to delve deeper into establishing and maintaining a combination of old and new ways to strengthen these connections. Over the years we relied on customers coming to us. We now think more about how to serve them through our associates, social media, by phone and through emails.”