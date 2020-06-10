Subscribe

How California Wine Country vintners, restaurants are using data to navigate the coronavirus business world

SHANA BULL
June 10, 2020, 4:55AM
Digital Marketing

Shana Bull is a marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing.

Read past columns at nbbj.news/digitalmarketing.

The North Bay economy practically shut down overnight, but restarting hospitality businesses in Wine Country will take some creativity, a lot of cleaning products, and many new tools to adapt to life as Northern California reopens.

Reservations for restaurants and wineries are becoming the “new normal” to help businesses keep the number of customers entering their establishments at controllable levels. In addition, reservation platforms are a way for hospitality businesses to collect email addresses to connect with their customers through electronic newsletters at a later date.

Some platforms even integrate with a back-end customer relationship management system for businesses to segment the data in order to target their customers even more, and to — ultimately — get to know more about their customers’ purchasing behaviors.

Taking reservations

Before COVID-19, SingleThread was using a reservation system called Tock to book reservations for the 55-seat fine dining restaurant in downtown Healdsburg. The Michelin three-star establishment pivoted to offer family-style take-out meals through the platform so they could continue providing the high-quality eats they are known for without overwhelming their kitchen during peak hours.

During the shutdown, customers were able to make an online reservation to pick up their meals at a specific time. Some of the meals even came with a bottle of Sonoma County wine.

Moving forward, reservation platforms like Tock, OpenTable, Yelp, etc. can help restaurants prepare their staff for the day, a task that is especially important when incorporating the extra time needed for sanitation efforts.

As for wineries, only a handful in Sonoma County were fully reservation-only before March, but now that it is mandatory as part of reopening. Reservation systems like OpenTable are working with wineries and bars (and they have waived subscription fees through September).

St. Francis Winery in Kenwood, which also has a restaurant that was named one of OpenTable’s 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017, has been using the reservation system for years. Guests can reserve a wine and food pairing at $85 per guest, or $68 per wine club member.

Jim Morris, vice president for estate management and guest relations at Charles Krug Winery, understands that reservations at wineries are here to stay — at least for a little white.

“Our Napa Valley winery used to be about 50% drop-in guests and 50% reservations for tours and private tastings. Moving forward we will be 100% by appointment only, which will allow us to monitor and manage the people coming in for the safety and security of both the tasting room staff and guests,” Morris said.

Charles Krug uses the direct-to-consumer software by Calistoga-based eCellar to host the inventory of wines, and it happens to also have a reservation system, which will allow for easy integration with all tastings. Signage heading into the winery will direct potential customers to the website and inform them to call to see if any last-minute appointments are available.

San Francisco-based CellarPass makes another reservation system dedicated to wineries.

Westwood Estate Wines in downtown Sonoma used to be open to the public without reservations. During the shelter-in-place order, they signed up for CellarPass and worked to integrate the platform into their website for customers to book reservations.

Drew Tomassini, estate director at Westwood Estate Wines, and the team chose to use CellarPass because of how active they have been with virtual tastings and how easy it was to integrate the reservation system with the WineDirect wine-specific CRM platform.

“It helps us keep a true pulse on our small business and how customers react/respond to our marketing. Without our system’s CRM tools, we’d be close to flying in the dark without a radar,” Tomassini said.

The need for customer data

“(D)espite the times, wineries are not necessarily using new tools to drive their business, but finally unlocking the ones already available to them….Paul Mabray, Emetry

The growth of reservation tools allows a brick-and-mortar business to have access to customer data just like an e-commerce business.

For some North Bay businesses, reopening the doors post-COVID will be like relaunching a business. Moving forward, having a customer database will continue to grow in importance, especially for those planning to see a spike in cases in autumn or another unfortunate fire season.

Paul Mabry, CEO at Emetry, a consumer insights software solution, has been vocal about his excitement for wineries learning how to utilize the data that they have collected.

“(D)espite the times, wineries are not necessarily using new tools to drive their business, but finally unlocking the ones already available to them, like better e-commerce platforms (Commerce7 and VineSpring), better email marketing (SendGrid), and developing systems and processes to accommodate the surge in online sales,” Mabry said.

As more businesses start modeling their mindsets after e-commerce businesses, they will see that every transaction with a customer allows the business to get to know their patrons more by seeing patterns in purchasing behavior. Data also gives businesses the availability to market through email newsletters and digital ads on Facebook and Instagram.

Using data in house

If you have used the WiFi at a local Starbucks coffee shop, you know you have to sign up with your email to get access. You will then be able to freely browse the internet — and you will be signed up for Starbucks’s email newsletter.

The idea of WiFi marketing isn’t new. But for businesses looking to collect more email addresses and data for future marketing efforts, it is a good idea to take a look at incorporating this strategy. Apps like SocialWifi feature branded landing pages, online reputation management tools (asking customers to share their experience on Yelp or TripAdvisor), and segmented email targeting.

One router needed to bring WiFi to customers, Cisco Systems’ Meraki, actually takes the idea of customer data to another level. Incorporated into the hardware is an application programming interface that allows businesses to see analytics on where people physically are in their brick and mortar store. This API was originally set up for grocery stores so they would have analytics on what time of day the cash registers would have more than three people waiting in line, ensuring that stores have additional cashiers on shift during peak hours.

Moving into a social distancing world, this API could help busy tasting rooms, restaurants, and retail establishments know if people are collecting in one area over another.

Opening the North Bay back up will be a tedious process, but this also means that businesses can spend some time focusing on how to use data to connect with their customers better and to keep their customers — and staff — safe.

