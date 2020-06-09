Sonoma County vintner Ferrari-Carano selling to Foley Family Wines

Foley Family Wines has inked a deal to acquire Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery, known for its fume blanc and Sonoma County chardonnay.

The deal, announced June 9, includes two Sonoma County wineries and 1,223 North Coast vineyard acres. That includes the Ferrari-Carano Estate Winery in Dry Creek Valley, with its Villa Fiore tasting room, three other tasting salons and garden with over 2,000 species. Also included is PreVail Mountain Winery on the east side of Alexander Valley plus several residential properties and a large wine warehouse.

The deal is expected to close July 1, according to Gerard Thoukis, chief marketing officer for Santa Rosa-based Foley Financial details weren’t disclosed, but the transaction value is estimated at $250 million, according to Wine Spectator magazine.

Ferrari-Carano produces about a half-million cases annually, Thoukis said. The Foley portfolio of West Coast and New Zealand wineries made about 1.4 million cases a year before the deal. The Ferrari-Carano vineyards are planted on 3,183 acres at 21 sites in several North Coast appellations: Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Dry Creek Valley; the Napa Valley side of Carneros; Mendocino Ridge; and Anderson Valley also in Mendocino County.

Don and Rhonda Carano started Ferrari-Carano in 1981 as an outgrowth of their desire for fine wines to serve at their growing portfolio of Eldorado casino resorts. In 2000 they acquired Vintners Resort just north of Santa Rosa and John Ash & Co. restaurant originally in Healdsburg. Don Carano, also a Reno attorney, died in 2017 at age 85.

Bill Foley started Foley Family Wines in 1996 and it has grown to include these North Coast brands: Foley Sonoma, Chalk Hill, Sebastiani, Lancaster Estate, Roth Estate Winery and Banshee in Sonoma County; Merus, Foley Johnson and Kuleto in Napa Valley; and Langtry Estate in Lake County. Brands outside the North Coast are Chalone Vineyard, Foley Estates, Lincourt Vineyards, Firestone Vineyard and Eos Winery in the California Central Coast; Three Rivers Winery in Walla Walla, Washington; Acrobat and The Four Graces in Oregon. New Zealand brands are Vavasour, Clifford Bay, Grove Mill Dashwood, Martinborough Vineyard, Te Kairanga and Mt. Difficulty.