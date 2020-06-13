Sonoma County's Dry Creek Vineyard on reopening for tasting: 'outdoor tastings by appointment was kind of a natural for us'

Dry Creek Vineyard in Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley reopened for public tasting on last Saturday from the mid-March closure of California tasting rooms for the coronavirus pandemic.

The winery spent over a week planning after the first iteration of state and local government allowances for winery tasting to resume. Other protocols included requiring appointments, handled through significant reworking of the winery’s integration with the CellarPass software; moving activities outside; preparing for masks on staff and guests (except while seated); and cleaning between visits. Training included a host who greets guests and informs them of the new safety rules.

“We’re really lucky because we have this huge beautiful outdoor lawn area and garden area, so having seated outdoor tastings by appointment was kind of a natural for us,” said Kim Stare Wallace, CEO. Her father, David Stare, started the winery in 1972.

“It’s really wonderful to finally see people on the property again after so many months,” she said later.

The winery tackled the food requirement of the first allowance for tasting as long as food was served with “grownup Lunchables,” premade meals by certified food handlers on staff. The county lifted the food requirement Wednesday.

Initial bookings for the 90-minute tasting sessions, allowing for about 25 minutes for cleaning and resetting tables between, were 70 on Saturday, 40 on Sunday, and another 85 reservations had been made by Wednesday for this coming weekend.

While “a lot” of the winery’s business are direct-to-consumer sales, much of it is through distribution channels, Stare Wallace said. With the closure of restaurants across the nation during the pandemic, the winery lost about 30% of its on-premises sales.

“We’ve had really strong retail sales, but to be honest, the online sales and direct to consumer sales have been very strong as well,” she said. “Now, is it going to make up for everything? No, but we have a number of channels that we rely on, unlike some wineries that rely just on the tasting room.”

In addition to conducting virtual tasting sessions with consumers, she and staff have been reaching out with videoconferencing to support distributors and trade accounts with virtual winemaker dinners.

“Virtual experiences, whether it’s for consumers or business meetings, that’s here to stay,” Stare Wallace said. “Some of the travel demands will at least for the next couple of years will be not eliminated but, maybe, lessened.”

Winery staff annually has a “Dry Creek Week” trade account blitz for a 40-year distributor of the brand, but this year it was done virtually via 35 online appointments with buyers and a winemaker video session with sommeliers. That resulted in more wine sold than in previous trips with travel and hotel expenses, Stare Wallace said.

She is hopeful visitors will return to Sonoma County wineries.

“I’ve lived here my entire life. We remember what it was like before the Sonoma County wine industry was really a dominant force. Nobody came to Sonoma County when there were prunes,” Stare Wallace said with a chuckle.