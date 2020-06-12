Sonoma County's Schug Carneros Estate Winery enjoys surge of wholesale business from e-tailers during coronavirus lockdown

Schug Carneros Estate Winery, located on the Sonoma County side of the Carneros winegrowing region that also includes part of southwest Napa County, reopened for visitors the last weekend of May.

That was under county allowances at the time that wineries could welcome back guests as long as they provided outdoor sit-down meals and weren’t operating bar-style tasting rooms. Though managing partner Axel Schug’s wife, Kristine, is the winery chef, the approved commercial kitchen project wasn’t completed before the pandemic, so the vintner hired El Dorado Kitchen to provide the meals.

The planned 6,300-square-foot food-and-wine demonstration kitchen for club members had building permits, but the project was put on hold because of surge in construction pricing after the October 2017 North Bay wildfires, according to Axel Schug.

“In a way, it was kind of a blessing in disguise that we put the project on hold, because had we gone through with it and started construction a couple years ago, we would have been planning it open this summer. We would have put a bunch of money into the ground only to find that we couldn’t open,” Schug said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the county followed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s updated guidance, lifting the food service requirement for winery tasting rooms to reopen, as long as they followed the other safety protocols.

About 30% of the dollar volume for the 30,000-40,000 cases the winery produces annually comes from direct-to-consumer sales, and the rest is wholesale. Of that, more than three-quarters of the revenue comes from off-premises channels such as stores, with the remainder sold to restaurants and other on-premises accounts.

“Our on-premise hit was fairly minimal,” Schug said, referring to the shutdown of restaurants nationwide to slow the virus. “It certainly impacted us, but wineries our size want to be about 40% off premise, 60% on premise. But the reality is that you take sales you can get, and our brand has developed more certain parts of the country. We’ve seen quite a bit of volume in upscale grocery chains and also via internet retailers. While we took a hit on the on-premise side for certain products in our mix, we more than made up for it in the off-premise said.”

During the first weeks of the shelter-at-home orders, which started in the San Francisco Bay Area in mid-March and were adopted nationwide, Schug enjoyed a wholesale boost from its long relationship formed with e-tailer Wine.com.

Sales of Sonoma Coast pinot noir, which has been sold on the site for over a decade, were up 1,400 percent year over year from the last two weeks of March through mid-April, besting the sales on the site in the heavy wine sales period of October through December.

But sales in the last two weeks of March were even high enough for first-quarter sales to also top those on the site in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve had Christmas twice since Christmas,” Schug said.

The tough question is what’s going to happen with restaurant sales as they reopen, he said.

“Will they continue to support the brands that were doing well in what was a strong economy, and what theoretically still is a strong economy?” he asked.

One Houston restaurant was selling its bottles of Schug Carneros chardonnay for $20 with to-go orders of food. It retails for $35 a bottle, and the establishment buys for $15 for by-the-glass sales. Schug is encouraged that such restaurants have been reordering wine sold that way.

“I’m just glad that they were able to keep the doors open and keep supporting us,” he said.