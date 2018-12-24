Exported packaged wine over the last year declined 12.1 percent by volume at the end of October, according to a new data analysis by the consulting firm bw166.

U.S. wine exports declined by 0.6 percent in dollar value over the same period. The trend has been more dramatic the last three months as export volume has declined by 16 percent and value has decreased by 11 percent during that time period compared to a year ago.

The numbers were better for exported bulk wine, which increased by 8.6 percent in volume over the last year as of October and 21 percent by value.

Imported packaged wine showed strength for the past 12 months since October, with a 1.1 percent increase in volume and a 7.3 percent increase in value.