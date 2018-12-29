The head of operations at 50-year-old Fetzer Vineyards, a California North Coast pioneer in environmentally sensitive agriculture, has been named Green Personality of the Year by a major United Kingdom-based adult-beverage trade publication.

Also among the winners of the ninth annual The Drinks Business Green Awards, bestowed in late November, were locals Jackson Family Wines and Napa Valley Vintners.

Fetzer Chief Operating Officer Cindy DeVries was selected by The Drinks Business for its ninth annual Green Awards for her "single-minded drive to ensure one business lives and breathes sustainability. Working within a major producer of organic and biodynamic grapes, she has devoted 25 years to this business, furthering its commitment to environmentally responsible winegrowing, while successfully navigating two changes in ownership," the publication wrote.

Chile-based wine group Viña Concha y Toro purchased Fetzer and related brands from Brown-Forman in 2011 for $238 million.

The publication noted that in the past three years DeVries oversaw certifications for CarbonNeutral from Natural Capital Partners and True Zero Waste from GBCI.

Fetzer, which has its main production winery near Hopland in Mendocino County and administrative offices in Healdsburg, said it has received seven sustainability-focused awards in two years: Ceres's Golden State Warrior Award for leadership in supporting climate-smart policy initiatives; Environmental Leader's Project of the Year award for adopting the BioFiltro BIDA ystem for wastewater treatment; The Drinks Business's 2017 Amorim Sustainability and Water Management awards; a United Nations 2017 Momentum for Change Climate Solutions Award for innovative and scalable global climate action; a B Lab 2018 Best for the World Changemaker award; and the 2018 Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award (GEELA).

Jackson Family Wines won The Drinks Business’s 2018 Water Management Award for reducing “its water consumption by around 34 percent, saving around 31 million gallons of water a year since 2008, while simultaneously boosting production.”

The company uses an average of 3.9 gallons of water to make a gallon of wine, about half the U.S. industry average, the publication noted.

Trade group Napa Valley Vintners received a commendation for the 2018 Amorim Sustainability Award for a Generic Organization, noting “dedication and focus on sustainability” with 70 percent industry participation its Napa Green certification program and over 55 percent of Napa County vineyard acreage with Napa Green Land certification as of October.

Winner of the Amorim award was the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, which has certified 149,922 acres of vineyards and 209 million cases’ worth of wineries.