SACRAMENTO -- Despite fears in the industry of a slowdown, wine shipments in the United States increased by 1.2 percent last year, continuing a positive trend in the industry that began in 1994.

The wine industry sold 405 million cases of domestic and foreign wine last year, according to preliminary data released by bw166, a consulting firm, at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in Sacramento, the largest wine trade show in North America.

The value of the wine sold was an increase of 3.7 percent over 2017, further signifying the industry’s move to more premium wine where Napa and Sonoma counties dominate domestically.

“The tide is now receding a little bit. The tailwind that is behind us isn’t as robust as in the last few years,” Danny Brager, senior vice president of the beverage alcohol practice at Nielsen, the marketing and analytics firm.

Check back later for more details.