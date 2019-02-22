The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on sources of financing for North Coast wine-related businesses.

The Wine Industry Lenders list is ranked by number of North Bay employees specializing in the wine industry, then by number of employees companywide.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the link above.

Related Stories Wine business capital needs will grow with crop size and competition

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.