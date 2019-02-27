s
To reach millennials, Rethink your wine marketing playbook

CHARLES DAY

RABOBANK | February 27, 2019, 2:19PM

Looking back on 2018, it is clear that the wine industry has much to celebrate. We’ve notched another year of positive growth, and the premiumization trend remains on solid footing.

Sales of wine priced above $11 rose by more than 7 percent. By just about any metric, the U.S. is the most attractive wine market in the world, and California wineries have done an impressive job tapping into that growth.

That said, however, there are some concerning signals on the horizon. In 2019, the economy is expected to provide much less of a tailwind than it did last year, as gross domestic product growth is slowing, the stock market is becoming more volatile and consumers are becoming more cautious. Our economists are pricing in a recession for 2020, but suggest that GDP growth could begin to turn negative by the end of 2019.

While a slowdown in the economy is only a short-term headwind, other trends appear more fundamental. Though wine sales continue to grow, the growth rate has been slowing in recent years, even in spite of the robust economic growth we saw in 2018. And the slowdown in growth is made even more challenging by the rapid rise in the number of new wineries entering the market. More and more competitors are trying to get a slice of the pie.

These were some of the points raised by Rabobank’s beverage sector strategist, Stephen Rannekleiv, at a recent client event, as he set the stage for the core of his discussion about marketing.

His next point, however, was that we often focus on trends in wine sales, as we see it as a bellwether for our brand. We think, “If wine sales are growing, my brand is more likely to grow.” This is not entirely untrue, but broadly speaking, brands don’t decline because categories decline.

Rather, categories decline because brands no longer resonate with consumers. Look around at some other categories that have been facing challenges in recent years, and it is really a story of established brands losing relevance.

Rannekleiv provided a series of examples from other categories. Between 2013 and 2017, gin sales fell 3.4 percent, with category leader Seagram’s leading the decline. And yet, over the same period, sales of Hendrick’s, a premium brand, shot up 77 percent.

The vodka category lost over a million cases from 2013–2017, with losses led by category leaders Smirnoff and Absolut. Over the same period, Tito’s added 5.7 million cases.

Finally, common wisdom suggests that domestic beer has fallen out of favor. The category has been in decline for years, with Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Light all seeing negative numbers. But if Americans don’t want to drink domestic lager anymore, someone should tell Michelob Ultra, whose sales were up 20 percent in 2018.

Perhaps, Americans aren’t tired of domestic lager at all. Instead, they are tired of brands with low-brow marketing meant to appeal to Homer Simpson.

The slowing growth in wine sales is simply a reflection of the fact that our brands and our marketing are not keeping pace with the changes in consumer preferences. The playbook we have for building brands that was so successful with boomers is not working with millennials. We need a new playbook.

So how do you build brands that resonate with the new consumer? How do you stand out in a crowded market?

These are key questions, and Rannekleiv and his RaboResearch team have been exploring them in-depth in their podcast series, “Liquid Assets” (available on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts).

In the recent discussion with clients, he drew on some of the interviews they’ve done on the podcast with the owners of new brands that are finding success in the current market. How did craft brewer BrewDog become one of the fastest growing food and beverage companies in the U.K.? How did El Silencio become one of the largest, fastest-growing ultrapremium mescal brands in the U.S. market? What’s a Molotov cocktail vending machine? How did Naked Wines become the largest direct-to-consumer wine platform in the U.S.?

While there is no proven formula for building a successful brand, it still requires hard work, creativity and a healthy dose of luck. As explored in our podcast series, the growth and success experienced by the aforementioned brands gives greater insight into some common themes these companies have used. Wineries looking to rethink their marketing strategies in this new environment may find value in exploring the paths to success that these and other companies have forged.