Learn more about John Serres, 35, owner, Serres Corporation in Sonoma, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Everything from running jobs to cleaning toilets

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I ran another business from 22-28 and from 28 till now I have run my own business

Years with company: 7

Length of time in current position: 7 years

Employees: 40

Number who report to you: 40

Greatest professional accomplishment: On the IPDD team for the Cathedral Hill Hospital and did all the budget work for the Children’s Cancer Hospital in Mission Bay.

Greatest professional challenge: Personnel

Best advice received: Be Honest

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Re-starting my family business before I was 30

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Tried to stay out of debt and hire the best personnel possible.

Next professional goal: Use my business to grow development goals

Education: Degree in ag science from California Polytechnic University with a double minor in wine and viticulture and ag business with a concentration in animal science

Hometown: Sonoma

Community/nonprofit activities: Mule deer foundation, wild sheep, safari club, rocky mountain elk, CWA, NRA

Mentor/admired businessperson: My father

What is your most disliked buzzword?: All of them

Typical day at the office: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 100 mph in between

Best place to work outside of your office: Car

Hobbies: Anything outdoors and animals

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Pro baseball player

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Own 10 rental properties

First job: Labor working for my father at 8

Social media you most use: Anti Social Media

Favorite book: “Game of Thrones”

Favorite movie: “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Favorite after-work drink: Bourbon en le rocks

Last vacation: Susanville with co-workers

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: That kid can sell

Favorite app: Amazon