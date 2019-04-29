Ann Petersen, 38, executive director for Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley in Healdsburg, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Lead global strategy for established regional trade association representing 65 vintners and over 125 growers in the Dry Creek Valley AVA.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: Innovation, vision and transparency are my personal core values in my career.

Years with company: 5

Length of time in current position: 5 years

Employees: 3

Number who report to you: 3

Greatest professional accomplishment: Winning second place in China in an international business plan competition during my MBA.

Greatest professional challenge: Work/Life Balance

Best advice received: You can dress down here a little bit; we are in Sonoma County!

Related Stories See this year's 40 notable North Bay young professionals

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Seeing the Dry Creek Valley brand come to life with new entrance signs installed.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Our company is taking steps to build Dry Creek’s reputation among the wine tourism segment. Increasingly important, this segment of consumer has little direct marketing.

Next professional goal: Whatever sounds the most challenging

Education: Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland, College Park, MD MBA, 2010 Entrepreneurship and Marketing; Associate, New Markets Venture Partners - Consulted for in-house venture capital firm: China Business Plan Competition - Awarded second place in international business plan competition; Summer associate, PepsiCo; Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC B.A., 2002 bachelor of arts in political science with minor in Music; Willis Scholarship recipient

Hometown: Germantown, Maryland

Mentor/admired businessperson: Warren Buffet

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Blue sky

Best place to work outside of your office: A winery!

Hobbies: Cooking and hiking

What you wanted to be when you grew up: A politician!

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: To grow up

First job: Submaker extraordinaire; TQ’s subs and Pizza

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: “East of Eden,” John Steinbeck

Favorite after-work drink: Zinfandel!

Last vacation: Ashland, Oregon, to visit family

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: That I do what I want