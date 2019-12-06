Subscribe

Paso Robles' Denner Vineyards seeks to attract visitors to emerging Central California luxury wine region

CHASE DIFELICIANTONIO
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 6, 2019, 9:39AM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Ron Denner spoke at North Bay Business Journal's 2019 Wine Industry Conference. Read interviews with other conference speakers: nbbj.news/wine19interview.

The Business Journal talked with Ron Denner, founder of Denner Vineyards in Paso Robles, and Anthony Yount, winemaker at the vineyard.

Q: Where do you see yourselves in the luxury wine market and what has your model been so far?

RON DENNER: We think we’re in that category and the scores definitely prove that out. But we’re new to that game. We’re only about 15 years old.

ANTHONY YOUNT: Wine, from a worldwide standpoint, is such a long game. Most wineries in the world that are successful are on multigenerations. …

Fortunately, Ron had the foresight to push mostly in the direct-to-consumer (sales) for wines very early on. He had the vision to build not just one tasting room here but two to offer different experiences and really drive as much of our business through the wine club as we can. And I think we’ve only grown with the demand of the direct-to-consumer side of it.

Q: What challenges do you see moving forward?

YOUNT: (H)ow you continue to grow. We’re very dependent on tourist traffic, and that can be somewhat fickle at times. So one of the big challenges we have is breaking into the wholesale market being a direct-to-consumer brand.

There has been consolidation of the wholesalers in the United States over the last decade, decade and a half, which I think is the largest hurdle for us is being in Paso Robles — not in Napa or Sonoma. How do you get people to come here? If you can get him to come here, how do you get them to come to Denner?

DENNER: If you consider Paso Robles to be the Central Coast, it’s really new to the game. And it’s been recognized there’s ourselves and some other wineries that have been very well received in the market.

YOUNT: One of the challenges we face in the Central Coast is … putting out really high-quality wines in that luxury sector. It’s bringing that whole package to the consumer: They want to stay nice. They want to eat nice. They want to shop nice.

And that’s the community’s challenge right now, creating that full experience and having those businesses being able to support themselves midweek or off season, when the tourist traffic isn’t here. So that’s a challenge for us. It’s still a lot of weekend business.

One of the great advantages for us is that we’re four hours or less driving distance from two of the largest metropolitan areas in the world — L.A. and San Francisco. So we do get quite a bit of traffic from those areas, and we can support them.

So if someone is flying into San Francisco to do Wine Country, we are not the easiest, closest, most convenient spot to come (to).

Same thing with Los Angeles: You get a handful of people that will go to Santa Barbara County, but that’s an easier trek there than it is to make it all the way to Paso Robles.

That’s both our advantage and disadvantage, being close enough that those people can come, but we’re far enough that if you’ve made that flight in, it’s a challenging next leg of that drive.

The (San Luis Obispo County Regional) Airport’s starting to do a better job of attracting (flights to) larger cities. Last year, we opened up Seattle and Denver as direct flights. April 1, Dallas just became a direct flight, and we’re hoping that that brings an all new clientele.

Ron Denner spoke at North Bay Business Journal's 2019 Wine Industry Conference. Read interviews with other conference speakers: nbbj.news/wine19interview.

Those are some of our opportunities out there that we’re hoping to capitalize on as a region. That’s not Denner specific.

DENNER: When we first started up here about 15 years ago, Paso Robles was really not a destination. People could come here and enjoy the wines, But there weren’t any hotels to speak of. When I built the winery, there were only two hotels, and now it’s a factor of 100 times more as far as rooms. Now, some very nice hotels have been built.

So Paso Robles is becoming more of a destination where people can come here. You’ve got the hotels that can service them, and we’ve seen the restaurant trade where some fairly new restaurants — very high end — have come on the scene in the last couple of years. So, again, growing.

We’re not going to kid ourselves. This is not Napa.

Q: How do those facts on the ground impact your business model?

YOUNT: We make 6,000 cases of wine a year, which is, big picture, not a lot of wine. And we have found to date that we sell all of our production. We probably sell something less than 5% into the three tiers of the (producer-wholesaler-retailer) market.

Is that something that we need to look at as we grow? Absolutely, it is. But again, we did not have to address that market. All the wines that we produce are sold to the wine club. Pretty much on allocation.

As the winery grows in the future, the three-tier system is a market that we know we need to be looking at, and we’re aware of it. It’s really kind of dipping your toe into the bathtub to see how hot the water is. We’re in the process of doing that now and on a very defined basis of certain people that were talking to or are talking to us. But we’re very cautious about it. We want to do it right. And to be in the right mix with the right clients.

Q: Tell me more about the property and your tasting rooms.

YOUNT: We have two tasting rooms. You cannot get onto the property without (an appointment). There’s a gate there, so you have to phone for … a gate code. We control the amount of traffic coming into the winery.

Of the two tasting rooms, one of the tasting rooms is for the general public, and the other tasting facility is for wine club members only or guests of wine club members.

The tasting facility for wine club members is all sit down, you’re waited on at the table, there’s no standing at bars. You’ve got the outdoor scenery. We do it on an appointment basis only because we like to control the inflow.

What we really want to do is give the best experience we possibly can and a lot of that has to do with access. We do our best to accommodate anyone that would like to see the winery, meet Ron, meet myself, meet some of our winemaking team.

This is really a sort of a Paso Robles strength: There is luxury, but it’s accessible luxury, and that you get a genuine experience here. And we feel we can do that and bring our members what they want, and that makes them feel special and helps with retention of membership.

But also if people have never tried our wines and make an appointment, they get a great experience in our tasting room overlooking the production floor.

Q: How does your unique location in Paso Robles inform the kinds of wines you make?

YOUNT: Geographically, our vineyard and winery are right on the foothills of the Santa Lucia range. It’s a mountain range that runs from San Francisco Bay down to Santa Barbara, and it’s the coastal range. We are about 1 mile as the crow flies from what’s called the Templeton Gap. That’s the first east-west corridor that the maritime influence can come over the range south of Monterey Bay.

So what that brings to us weatherwise is the largest diurnal temperature swing of any grape growing region. It’s not unusual for us to see daytime temperatures reach 100 degrees, with nighttime temperatures dropping to 55 or lower. So that makes for what we like to refer to as the high yummy factor of Paso Robles wines. We get ripeness of fruit and vibrancy and flavors.

And the consumer can really experience that, especially, if they’re here later in the day or earlier in the day, when you feel that either warm up or cool down.

Q: What grape varieties do you focus on?

YOUNT: Right now we have about 20 different grape varieties planted. So a lot of those are planted in very small amounts, as we’re trying to learn and discover again, being an up and coming wine region. We may not have yet discovered what our strength is, and it probably won’t happen in either of our lifetimes. But we’re focused historically on making Rhône-based wines and quite a bit of grenache wines we also make to syrah-based wines.

We’re also starting to find as the vines Get a little bit older some strength in the Bordeaux realm with our cabernet-based blends. That limestone soil and that diurnal temperature swing really give us the ability, with proper farming the proper winemaking, to make a lot of things really well. Now that being said, in my opinion we’re a little too warm for pinot (noir) and chard(onnay), but the hardier bigger-style wines, I think, tend to suit us better in this region.

I think we want to make the best wines we can, but we also don’t want to be a copycat of anyone. While we’d love to have some of the success that (Napa and Sonoma counties have) seen, I think we need to do it with our own identity. And that’s us looking internally: What can we do better than anywhere else in the world, from a wine grape standpoint of how can we create the feel and image around what’s authentic and sort of screams Paso Robles?

Q: Talk about your decision to invest heavily in solar energy?

YOUNT: We grow California Wine grapes so sunshine is our terroir. It was a pretty obvious decision for us to go to solar in 2009. When we put in the solar panels we were completely sustained in the winery in the production side with that. Afterwards, we’ve since added on to the hospitality end.

It was a relatively short payoff for us from a business standpoint. If I recall correctly, it was less than seven years. Some of that had to do with what the tax credits are at the time, and we were fortunate to be able to use some leasing with our bank.

DENNER: The environmental commitment was at the very get go. To my knowledge we were the first winery to be as big as we were to be almost totally solar powered. There are several wineries that now have solar systems but to my knowledge, this was the first

Q: Please elaborate on your hospitality side.

YOUNT: Part of our 2009 expansion was adding on the members-only tasting room. We used to just have the single tasting room, and then we added on the front tasting room called Comus.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine