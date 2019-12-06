Paso Robles' Denner Vineyards seeks to attract visitors to emerging Central California luxury wine region

The Business Journal talked with Ron Denner, founder of Denner Vineyards in Paso Robles, and Anthony Yount, winemaker at the vineyard.

Q: Where do you see yourselves in the luxury wine market and what has your model been so far?

RON DENNER: We think we’re in that category and the scores definitely prove that out. But we’re new to that game. We’re only about 15 years old.

ANTHONY YOUNT: Wine, from a worldwide standpoint, is such a long game. Most wineries in the world that are successful are on multigenerations. …

Fortunately, Ron had the foresight to push mostly in the direct-to-consumer (sales) for wines very early on. He had the vision to build not just one tasting room here but two to offer different experiences and really drive as much of our business through the wine club as we can. And I think we’ve only grown with the demand of the direct-to-consumer side of it.

Q: What challenges do you see moving forward?

YOUNT: (H)ow you continue to grow. We’re very dependent on tourist traffic, and that can be somewhat fickle at times. So one of the big challenges we have is breaking into the wholesale market being a direct-to-consumer brand.

There has been consolidation of the wholesalers in the United States over the last decade, decade and a half, which I think is the largest hurdle for us is being in Paso Robles — not in Napa or Sonoma. How do you get people to come here? If you can get him to come here, how do you get them to come to Denner?

DENNER: If you consider Paso Robles to be the Central Coast, it’s really new to the game. And it’s been recognized there’s ourselves and some other wineries that have been very well received in the market.

YOUNT: One of the challenges we face in the Central Coast is … putting out really high-quality wines in that luxury sector. It’s bringing that whole package to the consumer: They want to stay nice. They want to eat nice. They want to shop nice.

And that’s the community’s challenge right now, creating that full experience and having those businesses being able to support themselves midweek or off season, when the tourist traffic isn’t here. So that’s a challenge for us. It’s still a lot of weekend business.

One of the great advantages for us is that we’re four hours or less driving distance from two of the largest metropolitan areas in the world — L.A. and San Francisco. So we do get quite a bit of traffic from those areas, and we can support them.

So if someone is flying into San Francisco to do Wine Country, we are not the easiest, closest, most convenient spot to come (to).

Same thing with Los Angeles: You get a handful of people that will go to Santa Barbara County, but that’s an easier trek there than it is to make it all the way to Paso Robles.

That’s both our advantage and disadvantage, being close enough that those people can come, but we’re far enough that if you’ve made that flight in, it’s a challenging next leg of that drive.

The (San Luis Obispo County Regional) Airport’s starting to do a better job of attracting (flights to) larger cities. Last year, we opened up Seattle and Denver as direct flights. April 1, Dallas just became a direct flight, and we’re hoping that that brings an all new clientele.