North Bay professionals news: Alpha Omega and Notre Vue wineries, and more

Henrik Poulsen has returned to Alpha Omega winery in Napa as head winemaker.

Poulsen, who spent seven years as assistant winemaker working with winemaker Jean Hoefliger, steps into the lead position as Hoefliger shifts to consulting winemaker for all three brands in the Alpha Omega Collective, the winery stated.

For nearly 14 years, Poulsen and Hoefliger made wine together, working side-by-side at Newton Vineyard for six years then jointly arriving at Alpha Omega to launch Robin and Michelle Baggett’swinery in 2006.

In 2010, Poulsen founded his own label, which is produced at Alpha Omega, and a wine consulting business. He departed Alpha Omega in 2013 for Acumen Wines, reuniting him with Denis Malbec, Acumen’s founding winemaker and Alpha Omega’s former consulting winemaker. Poulsen was selected as director of winemaking and executive manager at Acumen.

Hoefliger’s move to consulting winemaker for Alpha Omega matches the role that he already held for the other two brands under the Alpha Omega Collective: Tolosa in San Luis Obispo in California’s Edna Valley and Perinet in Spain’s Priorat region.

Alex Holman has been named winemaker of Notre Vue Estate and Balverne Wines in Windsor. Most recently at Rack & Riddle, Holman has also made wine for Keller Estate, J. Rickards, Dry Creek Vineyard and Paul Hobbs. Holman graduated from California State University, Fresno, with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in chemistry after spending five years in the U.S. Army.

In addition, Kirk Tomiser has been named national sales and marketing manager. The winery stated Tomiser has more than twenty years of experience as a supplier with both multi-state and national responsibilities. He began his career at Mueller Distributing Company and went on to regional and national sales management positions at Barefoot Cellars, Dry Creek Vineyard, Rutherford Wine Company, Stoller Imports and most recently, Provence Rose Group. He graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Daniel Charles has also been named the winery’s viticulturist. Charles has worked in the vineyards for Bayview Vineyards in Napa, Balletto Vineyards in Sonoma and Gallo Vineyards in Monterey and San Luis Obispo as well as in in the Marlborough region of New Zealand. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a degree in agricultural business.

Founded in 1992 by Bob and Renée Stein, Notre Vue Estate produces Notre Vue and Balverne wines from its estate vineyards. Encompassing both the Chalk Hill and Russian River appellations, the estate consists of 710 acres (250 acres are planted to 18 varietals including chardonnay, viognier, sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, malbec, syrah and cabernet franc), and 350 acres are preserved as “Forever Wild.”

Riana Mondavi has been appointed director of chains off-premise, West, for C. Mondavi & Family, the parent company behind wineries and brands such as Charles Krug, CK Mondavi, Flat Top Hills and Purple Heart Wines.

After joining the family business 2011, she worked her way up from Pacific Northwest regional sales manager to her latest role. Also, Spencer Tirschek has been promoted to director of national accounts on-premise. With over 12 years of industry experience, Tirschek previously held sales and management roles at Vintage Wine Distributor Inc. before joining C. Mondavi & Family.

Additionally, Christopher Mouriski joins C. Mondavi & Family as the sales vice president for the West. Mouriski previously held sales and sales finance roles at Beam Wine Estates and Delicato Family Vineyards. Most recently, Mouriski acted as director sales operations for Treasury Wine Estates.