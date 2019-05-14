Longtime farmer Pete Richmond has been name Napa Valley Growers of the Year by one of the county's biggest agricultural trade groups for his contributions to the local industry and farmworkers.

At its 44th annual dinner on May 9, Napa Valley Grapegrowers recognized Richmond, who founded Silverado Farming Company in 2001, for his advocacy efforts such as Silverado's "1% for the Community" program, which donates that percentage of gross profits to initiatives that help at-risk youth and farmworkers, the 720-member organization announced Monday. Award criteria are a strong commitment to sustainable practices, recognized leadership in agricultural preservation, dedicated community focus, contributions to the Napa Valley community, and active promotion of Napa’s reputation for the highest-quality vineyards.

"Richmond’s passion for his community, and the workers who are the bedrock of Napa Valley’s success, is reflected in all his endeavors," the group said. Richmond sits on the boards of Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, Ag for Youth and OLE Health Operation and Foundation. He's on the advisory board for Teen’s Connect and is a past board member for Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Napa County Housing Commission and Napa Valley Community Housing.

The Napa Valley resident was born and raised in Northern California. Richmond graduated from Fresno State University with a degree in agricultural business. His first job was at Bien Nacido Vineyards on the Central Coast. He later moved to Napa Valley, where he worked in vineyard management for Stag’s Leap Winery, Atlas Peak Winery and Kendall Jackson, before starting his company.

"Richmond is known for his humble generosity, dry sense of humor, a deep love of the farmworker community, and his devotion to his wife, family, and two Labrador retrievers," the grower group said.

He enjoys woodworking and collecting baseball memorabilia.