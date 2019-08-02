The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Katrina Van Aller has been hired as California direct-to-trade manager for Ehlers Estate in the Napa Valley.

Aller has more than over 20 years of experience in luxury wine and spirits sales for California-based wineries, the winery’s announcement stated. She joins Ehlers from Silver Oak and Twomey Cellars, where she was regional sales manager from 2011 through 2019. She also served as district sales manager for Treasury Wine Estates where she represented more than 23 brands. From 1999-2005, she was an account sales manager with Robert Mondavi Winery.

The 42-acre winery is owned by the Leducq Foundation, a trust established by Jean and Sylviane Leducq in 1996.

­—

Nick Fitch, former maitre d’ at The French Laundry in Napa Valley for nearly 12 years, is now the sales and hospitality manager at Dana Estates and VASO Cellars in the same county.

Fitch also was general manager of Ad Lib, a popup eatery from chef Thomas Keller at Silverado Resort & Spa in 2015 while The French Laundry underwent a renovation. Prior to working with the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, Fitch worked at Per Se Restaurant in New York City.

Fitch has an associate of occupational studies degree in culinary arts from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He also has a Bachelor of Science degree in hotel administration from Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and became a certified sommelier in 2013.

—

Caitlin Lampé, CPA, has been promoted to tax manager at Pisenti & Brinker LLP. Lampé joined the firm in 2014 after graduating from Sonoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting. Her clients are in the transportation, construction and real estate sectors.

—

Kimberly Odeh has been promoted to lending operations manager for Redwood Credit Union.

Odeh’s positions at the credit union have included senior loan processor, mortgage loan officer, assistant manager of mortgage operations, assistant manager of lending operations, and now lending operations manager. Before joining RCU, she worked as a loan processor for a mortgage broker team in San Francisco.

Odeh has a Bachelor of Science degree with a focus in finance from Sonoma State University.

—

Michelle Whitman, longtime district director for Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, will leave her post to become the first executive director for a joint county-city government entity tasked with tackling affordable housing.

The Renewal Enterprise District, a collaboration between Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, was recently formed to develop affordable, climate-resilient infill housing in the county, according to a news release from the agency.

Whitman, who has served as Zane’s district director for the past eight years, becomes the agency’s inaugural executive director.

—

Dana Sadava, the artistic director of Pasadena Opera, is now artistic director for the Mill Valley Philharmonic, replacing founder and artistic director Laurie Cohen, who retired.

Sadava is in her fifth year as music director of the Community Women’s Orchestra in Oakland and artistic director of the Pasadena Opera. She is the conductor of the Santa Rosa Symphony Aspirante Youth Orchestra and director of Chamber Music at The Urban School.

She has also worked as a conductor and coach at Opera San Jose, University of California San Diego, Wexford Opera (Ireland), Banff Opera as Theatre (Canada), Island City Opera, Festival Opera, Indianapolis Opera and Pensacola Opera.