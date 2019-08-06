The Napa Valley Vintners trade association on Tuesday announced $2.4 million in grant funding for children’s education in Napa County. The funds are made possible by proceeds from the group’s annual fundraiser Auction Napa Valley.
The association, with its 550 members, stated 13 nonprofit organizations will receive grants ranging from $400,000 to $50,000. In all, the group stated, the organizations will serve approximately 44,000 children and family members with this funding. Four new organizations, including the American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation and Hearts & Hands Preschool — the only full-day preschool in Calistoga — received grants in this cycle.
With feedback that mental health is a pressing community need, the vintner group added Napa Valley Education Foundation to the list of groups receiving grants this year. The group said the organization is helping local public schools address mental and emotional health needs within wellness programs in four middle schools and one high school, with additional school sites in the planning phase.
The effort sends a team of counselors, nurses and social workers to provide mental health support on the school campus, making it possible to support students before they seriously disrupt the learning process for themselves or others.
“These grants provide much needed support to our nonprofit partners, all of whom do an amazing job helping the youth in our community achieve educational success,” John Hamilton, a community member of Napa Valley Vintners’ board of directors, stated in making the announcement. “We know that through education our children become not only more competitive for more rewarding and higher positions, but also have less health issues and become more active in the life of the community.”
Auction Napa Valley, which ended June 3, raised about $12 million, according to the trade group. Over $185 million in proceeds have been distributed to local organizations in the auction's 39-year history.
Napa Valley Vintners Grant Recipients
NapaLearns ($400,000)
Encourages the success of every student by providing resources, funding and thought leadership to help school district staff adopt innovations focused on the demands of the future.
On the Move ($400,000)
Co-creates culturally relevant programs with children, youth and adults that meaningfully contribute to the issues that meet their most pressing needs, including VOICES, Youth Leadership Academies, Parent University and LGBTQ Connection.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley $350,000
Offers young people what they need and want most: adults who respect and listen to them, a safe environment where they can be themselves and have fun while participating in interesting and constructive activities.
Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga ($200,000)
Help children reach their full potential through programs that promote academic success, good character, citizenship and healthy lifestyles.
Child Start ($200,000)
By providing high quality, comprehensive and family-focused early childhood services, Child Start supports the educational, social and emotional development of children.
Community Resources for Children ($200,000)
Provides programming and support to promote quality early learning environments and experiences for children at home, in childcare, in preschool and throughout the community.
Summer Search ($150,000)
Through a combination of mentoring, experiential opportunities, college advising, and support, Summer Search students strengthen the skills they need to thrive in school and in life.
Napa Valley Education Foundation ($120,000)
The mission of the Napa Valley Education Foundation is to support teachers, students and public schools to ensure all students are engaged and prepared for success in college, career and life.
10,000 Degrees ($90,000)
The mission of 10,000 Degrees is to achieve educational equity and support students from low-income backgrounds to get to and through college in order to positively impact their communities and the world.
Aim High ($80,000)
Keeping students engaged in enrichment programs over the summer can ease the transition to adolescence and make the difference in school success.
Hearts and Hands Preschool ($67,000)
We envision all children entering kindergarten on a level playing field with no language/achievement gap between dual language learners and their peers.
Napa CASA ($60,000)
CASA volunteers are often the only consistent person in the child’s life throughout the entire time the child is in foster care, providing advocacy, support and mentorship
American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation ACCPF) ($50,000)
ACCPF provides in classroom and out of classroom activities that result in deeper understanding of science, technology, engineering, arts and math via well rounded educational opportunities.
SOURCE: Napa Valley Vintners Association