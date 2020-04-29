As many Bay Area businesses support pandemic shelter orders as want economy reopened in 30 days, survey says

A survey of 178 Bay Area businesses shows wide economic damage done by the COVID-19 inspired shutdown, with 72% saying the toll is severe or very severe.

The month-plus-long order for "nonessential" businesses to close and people to shelter at home could, according to the survey, cause loss of revenues from between 25% to 50%, the Bay Area Council reported.

Faced with these declines in revenues, a number of the responding businesses said they have taken the following actions or are considering them because of the shelter orders:

17% have laid off workers

5% can hold out another two weeks before handing out pink slips

Almost 12% expect to start layoffs in a month

25% can go two months before reducing their workforces

The survey found that 71% think shelter-in-place orders should be lifted sometime in the next 30 days, including 26% who want to see an end to orders in the next two weeks. The results come as officials in six Bay Area counties announced this week they are extending current SIP orders through the end of May from an initial time frame of May 3.

Some companies, about 40%, had better news, reporting that they could go up to a year under the current circumstances without having to resort to layoffs.

“We strongly support the aggressive actions taken by Governor Newsom and county health officials to establish rigorous rules and shelter-in-place requirements designed to slow the spread of Covid-19. Many lives have been saved. But, employers are reaching a tipping point in their ability to withstand the severe economic effects of the shutdown,” said Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council.

Are the businesses surveyed in agreement with keeping businesses closed and people in their homes?

The survey found that almost 80% of businesses characterized the Bay Area’s response as “just right,” with almost 14% saying the response had gone overboard.

Elsewhere in the North Bay, some businesses are saying they will buck the orders to keep their doors closed. In Napa County, an art dealer in the Wine Country community’s downtown has vowed to open for business on Monday in defiance of the countywide shelter-in-place order, according to the Napa Valley Register.

“We are facing financial ruin” if the gallery is not able to reopen, said Quent Cordair on Monday during a phone interview with the newspaper.

Cordair operates Quent Cordair Fine Art on First Street with his wife, Linda.

While the couple is able to sell art online, “We have no income coming in” from walk-in visitors, he said. “Every day that we are not open will make it harder for us to recover.”

The gallery is joining the debate playing out nationally with states and cities trying to decide when and how to restart the economy while the COVID-19 virus still moves through communities, taking lives.

According to the couple’s letter, dated Monday, there is no emergency in Napa County and “no evidence of an imminent crisis” from COVID-19. “Our hospitals-Kaiser, the Queen, Adventist Health-are all fine.”

As of Tuesday, there had been two deaths and 66 cases in the county.

Napa Valley Register contributed to this story