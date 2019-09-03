Wine grape harvest starts in California's Lake County

The grape harvest has started in Lake County under good weather conditions that have left local growers optimistic about the annual crush, said Debra Sommerfield, president of the Lake County Winegrape Commission.

Growers in the higher elevations of Lake County typically start their harvest behind the more coastal Sonoma and Napa counties. That trend continued this year as the first picks were a little more than a week ago. Most farmers start their picks with sauvignon blanc before turning to other varieties, finishing up in October with late-red grapes such as cabernet sauvignon and merlot.

“It’s been a really beautiful growing season,” Sommerfield said in a statement. “After a cool start, Lake County has had moderately warm, clear days throughout the summer along with its typical elevation- induced nighttime cooling. Growers couldn’t have been more pleased.”