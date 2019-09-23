North Bay professionals news from Hansel Leasing, WX Brands, ISU Sander Jacobs and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Jared Cooley has joined Hansel Leasing as director of equipment leasing and financing. He was formerly with Exchange Bank’s Commercial Banking Group.

Hansel Leasing is part of the Hansel Auto Group, owned and operated by the Hansel family. Its primary focus is equipment leasing across the United States, with a local focus on the wine industry and resort properties with equipment needs.

—

Bryan Moreno has been promoted to senior vice president of global sales at WX Brands.

Moreno joined Novato-based WX in 2016 as the vice president of sales for the U.S. Prior to joining the company, he worked at E. & J. Gallo, Moet Hennessy USA and Don Sebastiani & Sons. At Gallo, he spent 20 years in distributor management, national accounts and international sales. While at Moet Hennessy USA, Moreno led sales for the central division. For Don Sebastiani & Sons, he was vice president for national accounts.

Moreno holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from Texas A&M University.

—

Jessica Gorr, CIC, has joined the commercial winery insurance team at ISU Sander Jacobs Cassayre Insurance Services.

The company stated she more than 17 years of experience writing insurance for wineries and wine-related businesses and holds the certified insurance counselor (CIC) designation from the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research. The company maintains offices in Napa and Santa Rosa.

—

Four new members have been elected to the board at the American Red Cross California Northwest Chapter: Larry Smith, vice president for human resources, Jackson Family Wines; Corinne Galarza, general manager, CarMax Santa Rosa; and Rituja Bhowmik, student, Maria Carrillo High School.

“During the past fiscal year, our work in the community made quite an impact,” Jeff Baumgartner, executive director of the America Red Cross California Northwest Chapter, stated in the announcement. “Our volunteers responded to 121 local disasters, providing care, comfort, and hope; installed more than 1,697 smoke alarms to make families safer; taught lifesaving skills like first aid, CPR and AED to more than 9,000 residents; and assisted more than 550 members of the armed forces.”