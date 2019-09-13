California contract worker bill could bring employers lawsuits, fines for misclassifying workers

A California bill that is likely to become law could be enforced through fines and lawsuits against employers that improperly classify workers as contractors instead of employees.

That is according to North Bay labor attorneys who say if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the bill, Assembly Bill 5, companies large and small will need to carefully scrutinize how they classify and pay their workers when it takes effect Jan 1. Newsom previously expressed support for the bill in a newspaper editorial and seems likely to sign it into law.

The bill codifies a landmark California Supreme Court decision from last year establishing a three-part test to determine if workers are employees or contractors. That matters because the goal of the bill and that decision is to end employers’ misclassifying workers as contractors to avoid paying them benefits and covering other employment-related costs.

Contractors are much cheaper and the bill will force many employers to decide whether to take on the costs of current contractors as employees or let them go.

The bill has passed the state Assembly and Senate earlier this week and was headed to Newsom’s desk as of noon Sept. 13.

A misclassification lawsuit can be very, very expensive. Rachael Mache of Beck Law

If a worker does not satisfy all three steps, they would be considered employees and treated as such under the law.

“I really think that it’s important for employers to consult attorneys,” said Rachael Mache, a civil litigation attorney at Beck Law P.C. in Santa Rosa who represents employers and employees in labor disputes. “A misclassification lawsuit can be very, very expensive.”

Mache said the responsibility to properly classify employees falls on employers. She added that one way the potential law will be enforced is through workers bringing complaints to the state or in court. They can bring a complaint to the Labor Commissioner’s Office or litigate a claim in court.

She noted AB 5 creates civil penalties for businesses of $5,000 to $25,000 per willful violation of worker classification.

Mache said she has already begun sitting down with existing clients to comb through their employment rolls ahead of the possible signing of the bill to ensure they are toeing the legal line ahead of time and not misclassifying workers.

And attorneys, not just employees, will have incentive to bring cases on behalf of employees according to Scott Lewis, a labor lawyer at Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP in Santa Rosa.

He noted that generally speaking the California labor code allowed employees bringing a successful legal action to have their attorney’s fees paid for by an employer, incentivizing suits on the part of lawyers.

Lewis also noted however that many misclassified employees currently may be benefiting from being treated as a contractor when they are really an employee under the impending law.

“It’s a two-way street,” he said. “There’s a lot of times when an employee wants that relationship and an employer wants that relationship.”

Illegal working arrangements can come to a crashing halt if the contract worker experiences an accident or gets injured while at work and isn’t covered by worker’s compensation insurance. Scott Lewis of Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz

Lewis noted that employers avoid paying taxes and deductions among other costs with contractors. Employees can benefit through increased flexibility and other freedoms.