Marin County investment adviser settles with feds over disclosure of third-party fee agreement

A Mill Valley investment adviser reached an agreement in which he will pay a $180,000 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle allegations of fraud being brought against him.

Mitchell J. Friedman, founder of Sharpe 4 Capital LLC, failed to disclose to Sharpe 4 Partners LP, a private fund he advised, his conflicts of interest arising from an arrangement with a separate private foreclosure fund, according to SEC papers dated Sept. 4 announcing the settlement.

Friedman received fees based on the amount of assets invested in the separate foreclosure fund by Sharpe 4 partners, according to the government.

“Friedman also misled two investors who unknowingly purchased Friedman’s own investment in the Foreclosure Fund,” according to a document from SEC Secretary Vanessa Countryman.

Based in Corte Madera, Sharpe 4 Capital reported regulatory assets under management of $39.63 million as of Feb. 9, 2016, and its assets under management consisted of investments in third-party private funds, according to the SEC.

“Friedman formed Sharpe 4 Capital and the Sharpe Fund primarily to pool the capital of investors so that they could participate in third-party private funds that had high minimum requirements for investment,” according to the document from Countryman.

Friedman earned a quarterly fee in return for his management services. The fund invested its approximately $40 million across four third-party private funds.

Beginning in 2011, Friedman arranged for some investors in the Sharpe Fund to be able to invest a portion of their investment in a “Foreclosure Fund,” a series of private funds that invested in foreclosed properties, rather than across the Sharpe Fund’s holdings.

Freidman did not divulge to Sharpe investors that he received fees from the foreclosure fund for increased investments in it.

“Throughout 2011, Friedman advocated for the Sharpe Fund to make an investment in the Foreclosure Fund, as part of its general holdings. In February 2012, Sharpe 4 Capital announced a 14.12% investment allocation of the Sharpe Fund’s assets into the Foreclosure Fund, but Friedman had not disclosed to co-owner or to the Sharpe Fund investors the existence of the agreement” the SEC document said.

Without admitting wrongdoing, Friedman has 30 days since the entry of this order to pay $69,312 and prejudgment interest of $17,023.64 to the SEC. He also must pay a civil money penalty of $94,713 and is barred from certain future business activities and associations.